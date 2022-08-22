Read full article on original website
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways
I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law
Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
2 Cities In New York State In Top 20 Places With Highest Murder Rates
Two cities in New York State have made the top 20 list of places with the most murders this year. 24/7 Wall St. conducted a study of cities in the United States with the highest murder rates. Across over 90 large or historically high-crime U.S. cities with available data, a...
NY State Fair should take cash at the gate (Your Letters)
This year, probably more than ever, the New York State Fair wants to see excellent attendance numbers. I hope this happens, just like everyone else in our state. Why, just like last year, do they not accept cash as an option to get inside the gate? Why make it more difficult to get inside? For the past 150 years plus (with the exception of last year), the fair has accepted cash at the front gates. Once inside the fair, nearly 100% of vendors accept cash.
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
Loophole Lets 18-Year-Olds Drink Beer at Bar, Will it Work in NY?
A loophole in the law allows teenagers under 21 to order beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants. My wife was scrolling through her Facebook feed the other day when I heard her say "no way!" She found a photo of her friend's young son sitting at a bar drinking a beer. Thinking it must be photoshopped or some sort of prank, she read the caption which was posted by the child's mother confirming that the photo was, in fact, real.
How Much Will Littering Cost You In New York State?
You see it all the time on the side of the road or in a parking lot, litter. Who's trash is it? No one will probably know. But are there any legal ramifications for a person who litters? Do cops do anything to people?. Can you get a ticket for...
This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
Turtle Jam: New York State Police Officer Escorts Large Turtle to Safety
MEXICO, NY – State Troopers in Mexico, New York protect and serve, even those with...
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
New York State DMV Is Hiring, There’s Just Over A Week Left To Apply
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring, but time is running out to apply. The department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions over the course of the next year. The civil service exam is now available online and available for people interested in becoming Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that it has been offered online. Taking the civil service exam is a requirement for anyone interested in a job with the DMV. Candidates have just over a week left to take the exam by.
New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits
There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces
New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.
Hate Grubhub? Try This Service In Western New York Instead
When technology made it possible to order food with the push of a button on our phones, the world changed. Suddenly, we could get more than just a pizza delivered to our door, giving us the ability to try new restaurants we’ve had our eye on without having to drive for miles to pick it up ourselves.
State AG orders full cleanup of South Buffalo’s Battaglia Demolition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a long legal battle, a full clean-up of Battaglia Demolition in South Buffalo has been ordered by the state’s attorney general and the DEC. They say the site created harmful conditions in the nearby Seneca-Babcock neighborhood after it was operated without state permits, causing noise and air pollution.
How to check if you have unclaimed funds in NYS
If you knew that someone owed you money, you would probably be anxious to collect it. New York State is currently holding $17.5 billion dollars in unclaimed funds. $165 million belongs to residents in Erie County alone.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
