Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Commercial Observer
CVS Nabs 10K SF at Park Slope Development Neighboring Future Lidl
CVS Pharmacy is taking a Lidl bit of the retail space at a Park Slope, Brooklyn development. The pharmacy chain signed a lease for 10,000 square feet at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ new mixed-use development at 120 Fifth Avenue, the joint venture announced. The deal comes weeks after discount grocery store Lidl nabbed 25,000 square feet on the ground floor for its first Brooklyn outpost.
Commercial Observer
Bank OZK Lends $98M on Toll Brothers’ Upper West Side Development
Toll Brothers has sealed $98.2 million of construction financing for its planned mixed-use project at a Manhattan’s Upper West Side site that formerly housed a controversial hotel, according to property records. Bank OZK provided the loan for Toll Brothers’ 2686-2690 Broadway, which it acquired for $44 million in 2019...
Commercial Observer
Investment Bank Sues Kent Swig for Skipping Out on Rent at 444 Madison
Investment firm Lincoln International sued New York City landlord Kent Swig and his real estate firm, Helmsley Spear, for allegedly skipping out on rent for Helmsley Spear’s 444 Madison Avenue headquarters. The lawsuit claims that Swig hasn’t paid rent for the 15,775-square-foot offices he subleased from Lincoln since April...
Commercial Observer
New York Leads Nation in Apartment Construction: Report
More apartments are expected to be built in New York City than in any other city in the U.S. this year, according to a report from RentCafe and Yardi Matrix. The report found that New York will construct 28,152 of the 420,000 new units to come online nationwide by the end of the year, the first time New York will lead the country in building apartments since 2018. The housing can’t come soon enough as New York faces skyrocketing rents and low supply.
Commercial Observer
Costco Sues Landlord After Broken Elevators Trapped Shoppers
Costco has sued the landlord of its East Harlem outpost for failing to repair four broken elevators, even after the fire department had to rescue two trapped shoppers. The retailer alleged that Blumenfeld Development Group didn’t fix the elevators in a parking garage connected to Costco’s 110,074-square-foot East River Plaza mall shop, despite Costco’s repeated complaints.
Commercial Observer
M&T Bank Provides $80M in Financing for Two Trees’ Domino Sugar Refinery Project
Two Trees Management has secured $79.8 million in financing for its Domino Sugar Refinery project in Brooklyn, according to property records filed on Monday. M&T Bank provided a $43.8 million project loan plus a $36 million building loan for the buzzed-about Williamsburg development. Two Trees bought the 11-acre former sugar...
Commercial Observer
EDC Grants $26M to Launch Two Upper Manhattan Life Sciences Facilities
The life sciences sector is getting a boost from the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) as it plans to distribute $26 million in grants for the development of lab space in Manhattan, the EDC announced Wednesday. City College of New York (CCNY) will receive $15 million while Mount...
Commercial Observer
Sand Shortage, Other Headaches Drag on US Construction Starts
Recessionary fears, rising construction costs and increasing interest rates are starting to put a damper on new construction starts for commercial and multifamily projects, according to a new report from JLL. New York City and the rest of the Northeast have seen a pullback in construction, architectural and engineering work...
Commercial Observer
IG Fit Health Club Sues Landlord for Allegedly Axing Lease Renewal
The owner of IG Fit Health Club has sued its landlord for allegedly reneging on a deal for the gym to renew its 10,000-square-foot lease at 242 East 14th Street for five years. Abdo Fitness Corp., which owns the East Village gym, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York County...
Commercial Observer
Law Firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Nabs 180K SF at 3 WTC
This law firm is seeking Fresh(er)fields for higher yields. The U.S. office of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has signed a 15-year lease for 180,000 square feet at 3 World Trade Center with landlord Silverstein Properties, the law firm announced Wednesday. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer will vacate its current Midtown offices at Boston...
Commercial Observer
20 Percent of MTA’s Capital Funding Is at Risk, Report Finds
The New York City subway system needs a mind-boggling amount of repairs, but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority may not be able to access nearly $12 billion — or 20 percent — of the necessary financing to do the work, according to a new report from the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC).
