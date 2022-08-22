More apartments are expected to be built in New York City than in any other city in the U.S. this year, according to a report from RentCafe and Yardi Matrix. The report found that New York will construct 28,152 of the 420,000 new units to come online nationwide by the end of the year, the first time New York will lead the country in building apartments since 2018. The housing can’t come soon enough as New York faces skyrocketing rents and low supply.

