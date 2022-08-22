ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America

It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
Open Letter To Western New Yorkers Who Love The Outdoors

It’s almost fall, and I know that you’re probably excited about going camping or taking a road trip to Ellicottville, one of the best places to view the fall foliage. You may have a lot of fall activities on your bucket list this year, including a visit to the Great Pumpkin Farm, touring all of the haunted houses in Western New York, and participating in Fall Festival Saturdays in Angola.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
Team eyes empty parcel for brewery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A brewery in Lancaster, still in the conceptual phase, would be developed at Broadway and Pavement Road, where partners Mike Paolini and Joe Pici expect to transition a home brewing passion into a business venture. The team, which includes Pici’s father, also named Joe, is meeting...
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip

There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York

There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York

There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
Drought update: Still dry for almost all of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the last update for the month of August, Western New York has seen the expansion of dry to moderate drought conditions but the severity of the drought has not changed, i.e. gotten better or worse. Thursday the latest update to the New York State Drought...
The Russell J Salvatore Courtyard

Adding to the zestful nature of Hertel Avenue, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo recently held a ribbon cutting for the new Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard. The focal point of the new courtyard is a magnificent fountain that was imported from Sicily.
Apple Thief Weekend- 8/27 and 8/28

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Becker Farms is ready to kick off the Apple Picking & Harvest season with a weekend filled with fun. They will feature be featuring house brewed beer from Becker Brewing including: Apple Thief, Sweet Thief, and Grape Thief for just $5 a print. These three tasty brew-cider bevies are a combination of tasty hard ciders with a delicious house brewed beer.
Stunning Tribute In Western New York Left Me Speechless

There simply are not enough words to show our gratitude to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces. From generation to generation, Americans have been protected by an elite group of individuals who are willing to sacrifice everything, including their lives for the freedoms we enjoy. On Thursday night, I was reminded again about the impact of those sacrifices.
8 New Restaurants, Bars & Attractions You Should Know About in Niagara Falls

When was the last time you planned a visit to Niagara Falls? As of recently, this region has seen some major expansion and we’re here to tell you about it. From entertainment venues to restaurants and bars, Niagara Falls is starting to see the glow up we’ve always hoped for. If Niagara Falls has fallen off your radar, here’s 8 new openings that should put it back on your list of places to visit asap!
