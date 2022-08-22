Read full article on original website
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in GreensboroCheryl E PrestonGreensboro, NC
ELON University
Elon World Percussion Ensemble is looking for new members
The Elon World Music is seeking new members. Enjoy this brief demo on our first day of class. Class meets every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:10 p.m. in Arts West Studio C. This year we have a brand new djembe! Open to anyone that has an interest in rhythm. Contact...
ELON University
Numen Lumen: A Thursday Inspiration opened this week with a focus on storytelling
With a renewed focus on storytelling, personal narratives and the strength of community, the new year of Numen Lumen: A Thursday Inspiration was launched on August 25 in a gathering of nearly 40 students, staff and faculty members. In the Sacred Space of the Numen Lumen Pavilion, University Chaplain and...
ELON University
Elon recognized as a top LGBTQIA-friendly campus for 8th year
Elon University has been included in the 2022 “Best of the Best” list from Campus Pride for an eighth consecutive year. Campus Pride, a national nonprofit resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, selected 40 institutions nationwide that best support LGBTIA communities through their policies, programs and practices. Committed to...
ELON University
Founders Hall and Innovation Hall: A hub for STEM in the Innovation Quad
The start of a new academic year at Elon University comes with the introduction of two new critical components in the Innovation Quad — Founders Hall and Innovation Hall. With a combined 65,000 square feet, the two buildings are now home to the Engineering and Physics departments and represent a new hub for STEM studies on Elon’s campus. With a wide range of labs, classrooms and collaborative spaces, Founders Hall and Innovation Hall will be home to multidisciplinary education and innovation, attracting students and faculty from across campus.
ELON University
Elon to celebrate Earth Day every day
Elon celebrates Earth Week around April 22, which is nationally recognized as Earth Day. But the Office of Sustainability wants to encourage the campus community to make every day Earth Day. Several events, listed below, are planned to help celebrate our environment and learn about sustainability. Events. Authentically Alamance Farmer’s...
ELON University
Community Health Update for August 24
Key information in this week’s Community Health Update:. TimelyCare virtual medical and mental health resources for students. On Friday, August 19, the Alamance County Health Department announced the diagnosis of the first case of monkeypox in Alamance County. Members of the Elon University community are encouraged to visit the Elon monkeypox webpage for updated information about the virus, including symptoms, testing, treatment, and prevention steps.
