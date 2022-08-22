The start of a new academic year at Elon University comes with the introduction of two new critical components in the Innovation Quad — Founders Hall and Innovation Hall. With a combined 65,000 square feet, the two buildings are now home to the Engineering and Physics departments and represent a new hub for STEM studies on Elon’s campus. With a wide range of labs, classrooms and collaborative spaces, Founders Hall and Innovation Hall will be home to multidisciplinary education and innovation, attracting students and faculty from across campus.

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO