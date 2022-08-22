ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

Elon World Percussion Ensemble is looking for new members

The Elon World Music is seeking new members. Enjoy this brief demo on our first day of class. Class meets every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:10 p.m. in Arts West Studio C. This year we have a brand new djembe! Open to anyone that has an interest in rhythm. Contact...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon recognized as a top LGBTQIA-friendly campus for 8th year

Elon University has been included in the 2022 “Best of the Best” list from Campus Pride for an eighth consecutive year. Campus Pride, a national nonprofit resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, selected 40 institutions nationwide that best support LGBTIA communities through their policies, programs and practices. Committed to...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Founders Hall and Innovation Hall: A hub for STEM in the Innovation Quad

The start of a new academic year at Elon University comes with the introduction of two new critical components in the Innovation Quad — Founders Hall and Innovation Hall. With a combined 65,000 square feet, the two buildings are now home to the Engineering and Physics departments and represent a new hub for STEM studies on Elon’s campus. With a wide range of labs, classrooms and collaborative spaces, Founders Hall and Innovation Hall will be home to multidisciplinary education and innovation, attracting students and faculty from across campus.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon to celebrate Earth Day every day

Elon celebrates Earth Week around April 22, which is nationally recognized as Earth Day. But the Office of Sustainability wants to encourage the campus community to make every day Earth Day. Several events, listed below, are planned to help celebrate our environment and learn about sustainability. Events. Authentically Alamance Farmer’s...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Community Health Update for August 24

Key information in this week’s Community Health Update:. TimelyCare virtual medical and mental health resources for students. On Friday, August 19, the Alamance County Health Department announced the diagnosis of the first case of monkeypox in Alamance County. Members of the Elon University community are encouraged to visit the Elon monkeypox webpage for updated information about the virus, including symptoms, testing, treatment, and prevention steps.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

