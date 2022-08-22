Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Logan Plunges Most on Record After Builder Resumes Trading
Chinese developer Logan Group Co.’s shares plunged in Hong Kong after resuming trading, as full-year revenue missed estimates and the company weighs a restructuring to deal with its mounting debt. The stock dropped as much as 58% on Wednesday, the most since listing in 2013. The developer has lost...
Bloomberg
Goldman May Tap Brakes, Again, on Consumer Unit’s Next Big Thing
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is reconsidering how to launch a long-delayed product for the masses as senior executives wrestle with cost overruns. For more than a year, the firm’s consumer-banking arm has strained to ready online checking accounts that will let users set up direct deposits and pay their bills online -- a key step toward the Wall Street titan’s goal of building a digital bank of the future.
Bloomberg
Is “Flippening” on the Horizon?
We’ve talked a lot about Bitcoin on the Bloomberg Crypto podcast — the world’s oldest, largest, and most popular cryptocurrency. But in this episode, we’re going to talk about the number two token — Ether, and about the blockchain it’s built on. Ether’s market...
Bloomberg
UK-Backed Africa Infrastructure Fund Plans to Raise $500 Million
Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund plans to raise as much as $500 million over the next three years to invest in infrastructure projects on the continent. The EAIF needs the new capital to embark on its next growth phase, said Martijn Proos, director at London- and Johannesburg-listed firm Ninety One Plc, which manages the fund. “We are open to Africa, we are open for business where there are good opportunities,” he said in an interview.
Bloomberg
Russia August Oil Output Set for Decline After Months of Growth
Russia’s oil output in August is set to decline for the first time in four months amid lower flows from a group of smaller liquids producers, which include Gazprom PJSC. The nation pumped an average 10.56 million barrels a day of crude oil and condensate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 23, according to calculations based on data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit seen by Bloomberg. That’s about 1.9% below the July level, the data and last month’s figures obtained by Russian newspaper Kommersant show.
