Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund plans to raise as much as $500 million over the next three years to invest in infrastructure projects on the continent. The EAIF needs the new capital to embark on its next growth phase, said Martijn Proos, director at London- and Johannesburg-listed firm Ninety One Plc, which manages the fund. “We are open to Africa, we are open for business where there are good opportunities,” he said in an interview.

AFRICA ・ 2 DAYS AGO