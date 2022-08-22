ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Advocacy Corps Students Use Experience to Land Congressional Jobs and Internships

In January 2020, Stony Brook University’s (SBU) Office of Federal Relations launched the SBU Advocacy Corps – a virtual program that develops select students into effective policy advocates. Since the program’s launch, SBU students who participated in the program have used their valuable experience to help secure competitive jobs and internships in congressional offices.
Biomedical Engineering PhD Candidate Awarded AAUW American Fellowship

Prestigious Award Aims to Tackle Barriers Women Face in Education. Farzana Ali, a PhD candidate in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Stony Brook University, has been awarded an American Association of University Women (AAUW) 2022-23 American Fellowship. “It feels great to have my work recognized by an organization like...
Meet our Fall Social Media Intern

Did you know that every semester, the library offers a for-credit internship on social media marketing and outreach? Through the Career Center, we run a section of EXT488 working with juniors and seniors of all majors. Students learn more about the services, functions, and collections of the library including a deeper understanding of how to do research and find information. We then turn that into content, trying to make engaging posts, videos, memes…things that help students understand how they can use the library to succeed.
