Did you know that every semester, the library offers a for-credit internship on social media marketing and outreach? Through the Career Center, we run a section of EXT488 working with juniors and seniors of all majors. Students learn more about the services, functions, and collections of the library including a deeper understanding of how to do research and find information. We then turn that into content, trying to make engaging posts, videos, memes…things that help students understand how they can use the library to succeed.

