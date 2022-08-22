ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Is 'something worse' than a recession coming? Jamie Dimon issues warning as JPMorgan sees Fed's last big rate hike in September

By Anna Golubova
kitco.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Putin's BRICS new currency could benefit gold and Bitcoin – analysts

(Kitco News) With the global de-dollarization trend accelerating, the two assets that could stand to benefit are gold and the crypto space, according to analysts. Earlier this summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are developing a new basket-based reserve currency. "The...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Hatzius
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jamie Dimon
kitco.com

Fake Bitcoin trading volumes continue to plague the crypto industry

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite the uptick in global adoption and increased awareness that the crypto ecosystem has gained in recent years,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy