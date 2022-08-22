Read full article on original website
Curiosity about multi-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester likely caused second crash, Mass State Police say
Curiosity about a four-car crash involving a boat and trailer on Interstate 290 in Worcester likely caused a second multi-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two crashes shut down multiple lanes of traffic on both I-290 eastbound and westbound Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
whdh.com
Car crashes into home in North Reading
NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading suffered some damage to its front after a vehicle smashed into it. A car had to be removed from the front yard of a home on Bigham Road Thursday afternoon. Sky7 found the vehicle apparently took out a chunk of...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Broken Into at Brewery Lot
FRAMINGHAM – A thief smashed a vehicle window yesterday, August 24, at the parking lot for Jack’s Abby, according to police. The theft was reported to police around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Clinton Street. “The vehicle window was broken and a purse and credit cards were taken,”...
2 Transported To Hospital After Van Strikes Pole
FRAMINGHAM – Two men were seriously injured when a white van crashed into a pole on Winter Street, tonight, August 25. The crash happened after 5 p.m. in the 600 range of Winter Street. Vehicles were detoured down Crest Road for more than an hour. Two men were in...
UPDATED: Framingham Fire Responding To Lab Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is responding to a lab fire at 125 Newbury Street today, August 26. Scanner has “hazardous materials at the location.”. Framingham Pediatrics reported “The building is currently experiencing a fire and all patients and staff have been evacuated. All area roads are currently closed.”
Traffic Alert: Winter Street Closed For Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Winter Street is closed due to a crash near Cushing Memorial Park. Traffic is being detoured. Take alternate Route. A white van slammed into a pole. Medical helicopter was requested for the driver of the van. Landing zone, according to the scanner, is Mass State Police HQ on Route 9.
msn.com
Newton Woman Involved In Fatal Falmouth Crash
NEWTON, MA — A Newton woman is one of the drivers involved in a fatal crash in Falmouth on Wednesday, police said. Jane Liberfarb, 68, was driving her SUV just after 4 p.m. Wednesday when she was involved in a crash with a moped at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, officials said.
MassDOT Announces Overnight Closures of Route 9/126 Ramps August 28-31
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 interchange in Framingham. The work will require the temporary overnight closures of multiple ramps at the Route 9/Route 126 interchange.
Middlesex Turnpike closed after rollover crash
The Middlesex Turnpike was closed Friday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a small box truck. According to the Bedford Fire Department, two individuals were in the vehicle when it flipped but neither sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The road is...
Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
WCVB
Pedestrian struck near Route 1 car dealership in Saugus, police say
SAUGUS, Mass. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 1 near a Saugus car dealership Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said they received a report from Saugus police at about 10 p.m. regarding a pedestrian crash...
WCVB
Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says
BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-495 tried to accelerate between tractor-trailer, Tesla
AMESBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 on Wednesday tried to accelerate through a “tight gap” between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla, investigators said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in...
whdh.com
Waltham Police ask for public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham Police are asking for the public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old Jasmine Ramirez who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Ramirez was last seen in the area of School Street and Lexington Street around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post. Ramirez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5″ with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen in blue jeans.
Chelsea woman arraigned in connection with fatal East Boston hit-and-run
A Chelsea woman was arraigned Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in May, according to a statement from the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. Gabriella Mendez, 32, is facing charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death, negligent...
Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash. A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed. ...
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
nbcboston.com
Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street
A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
