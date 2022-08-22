Read full article on original website
Tommy Galloway was a heavy equipment operator with MB Kahn
LORIS-Tommy Galloway, 58, died Aug. 23 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born Feb. 29, 1964 in Conway, he was a son of the late Tommie J. ”Buck” Galloway and Lillie Mae Willis Galloway. Mr. Galloway worked endlessly and enjoyed helping anyone in need, he loved...
Patty Elvis was a peacemaker and the rock of her family
Funeral services for Patty Elvis, 73, will be held Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. in Hickory Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Denis McCorry and Pastor David Avant officiating. Burial will follow in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Elvis passed away Aug. 25 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by her...
Capt. Donald H. Hicks served his country during the Korean War
Capt. Donald H. Hicks, 92, widower of Marion Jean Hicks, passed away Aug. 23 in Anderson Oaks Assisted Living with his loving family by his side. Donald was born in Medford, Mass., a son of the late Anna La Pointe and Howard Henry Hicks. He was a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in civil engineering. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
Thelma Moore Cox Joyner worked with Collins Department Store and Peebles
Funeral services for Thelma Moore Cox Joyner, 95, will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. Jay Worthington and Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating. A private committal service will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Would Mickey Wilson come back to Conway? Myrtle Beach coach at peace where he is
Mickey Wilson won’t say it. He has an urge to shoot down the improbability. But the door back home remains ever so cracked only because to the Myrtle Beach football coach, “never say never” also means never giving anyone reason to call him a liar. For the...
Myrtle Beach looking to add new water pipeline
A water transmission pipeline could be in the works in Myrtle Beach. On Tuesday, city council approved a motion to allow for the city to apply for a nearly $12 million grant that would fund the first phase of construction for a 48-inch-wide water transmission main line from Old Bryan Drive to 33rd Avenue North as part of the city’s water system.
Johnsonville blanks Green Sea Floyds 28-0
With a stellar performance from quarterback Malik Skippy, Johnsonville handed Green Sea Floyds its second loss of the season. The junior signal caller threw for 162 yards and four touchdown passes in the Flashes' 28-0 win over the Trojans Thursday night in Johnsonville. “Johnsonville’s got a good program, always have,”...
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Loris (1-0) at North Myrtle Beach (0-1) Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 26, Loris 6 (2021) About the game | As nice as the Bog Off Bowl win over Green Sea Floyds was, the Loris football schedule gets increasingly more difficult over the next month or so, beginning with Friday’s trip to rival North Myrtle Beach. The Chiefs are every bit of a work in progress as quarterback Chance Hall settles into the starting position and a whole bunch of other Chiefs do the same. Loris is further along the developmental path right now and has the type of playmakers who can take it to the house. Either way, this is one of those games where both teams should walk off the field a little better than when they walked onto it.
Despite quiet hurricane season so far, officials urge residents to remain vigilant
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season has been quiet so far. But with the season's peak nearing, local emergency management officials and weather experts caution that the Grand Strand could still see some dangerous storms. On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on hurricane preparedness...
Horry County parents hungry for answers about students' short lunch periods
Jessica Rabon was surprised when her daughter came home from school this week saying she was told to finish her lunch faster in order to earn recess time. “She was told the only way she would get to go outside was to finish eating in 15 minutes,” Rabon said.
Four road projects planned for Myrtle Beach
Four busy Myrtle Beach roads will be revamped to improve safety, according to an agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation. But it could be a few years down the road before folks see changes. The agreement focuses on these projects: Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings...
Myrtle Beach councilman and restaurateur shorted employee’s wages, lawsuit claims
A former employee of Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut’s restaurant filed a lawsuit this month alleging that he and his business shorted tips and paid employees lower wages than what the law requires. Filed on Aug. 1, the lawsuit states that Chestnut and his restaurant, Big Mike’s Soul...
