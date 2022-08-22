SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A jury found a Sparks man guilty of one count of domestic battery based on an incident that happened in August 2021. In the early hours of Aug. 5, 2021, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a call for service regarding a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, the female victim indicated that Otto Rene Aguirre-Monroy, her longtime partner and father of her children, became angry with her when she tried to prevent him from driving after he had been drinking. This escalated to Aguirre-Monroy pushing her, grabbing her by her arms, as well as pulling her by her hair to remove her from the driver’s seat of their vehicle.

SPARKS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO