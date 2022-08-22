ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verdi, NV

FOX Reno

Ribs with Git-R-Smoked

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 2022 Best of the West Nugget Rib Cook-off kicks off on Aug. 31. Kevin Mcfarland, owner of Git-R-Smoked, has won several awards for his BBQ sauce and his ribs, and this year he's looking to do it again. Mcfarland joined...
FERNLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Gas line break closes SR-28

PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A gas line break closed SR-28 in Carnelian Bay in both directions between Sahara Dr and Onyx St. early Friday morning. SR-28 closed just after midnight on Aug. 26 for repairs. As of 5:45 a.m., the road closure is still in effect.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
FOX Reno

Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks man found guilty of domestic battery

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A jury found a Sparks man guilty of one count of domestic battery based on an incident that happened in August 2021. In the early hours of Aug. 5, 2021, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a call for service regarding a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, the female victim indicated that Otto Rene Aguirre-Monroy, her longtime partner and father of her children, became angry with her when she tried to prevent him from driving after he had been drinking. This escalated to Aguirre-Monroy pushing her, grabbing her by her arms, as well as pulling her by her hair to remove her from the driver’s seat of their vehicle.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

TahoeFIT program may cause traffic at new UNR campus through Friday

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — University police are giving drivers in the Incline Village area a heads up as increased traffic is expected from the popular University of Nevada, Reno FIT program this week. The Freshman Intensive Transition (FIT) program "is designed to help students...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could...
RENO, NV

