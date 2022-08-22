Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Ribs with Git-R-Smoked
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 2022 Best of the West Nugget Rib Cook-off kicks off on Aug. 31. Kevin Mcfarland, owner of Git-R-Smoked, has won several awards for his BBQ sauce and his ribs, and this year he's looking to do it again. Mcfarland joined...
FOX Reno
Gas line break closes SR-28
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A gas line break closed SR-28 in Carnelian Bay in both directions between Sahara Dr and Onyx St. early Friday morning. SR-28 closed just after midnight on Aug. 26 for repairs. As of 5:45 a.m., the road closure is still in effect.
FOX Reno
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FOX Reno
Three-car crash on I-80 east at north Wells causes lane closure, traffic delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A three-car crash on I-80 eastbound at the north Wells exit has caused traffic delays Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash around 3:12 p.m., with traffic backed up between North Center St. and North Wells Ave. According to Trooper Powell...
FOX Reno
Investigation underway after man killed by Sparks Police responding to domestic incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Sparks Police officers responding to a domestic incident on Monday night. Sparks Police Officers responded to a family disturbance in the area of 1600 Merchant St. shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 22. Officers had information that an armed suspect was still on the scene.
FOX Reno
Residents raise issues with new Carson City sawmill, but support the mill's efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Following a story published last week by the News 4 & Fox 11 Team, we heard from residents who say the construction of the sawmill behind Carson City's Walmart Supercenter and Costco is obstructing their lifestyle. Carson City resident, Mike...
FOX Reno
Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair starting August 26
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair is happening from Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 . Adrienne Snow, director of Fallon's annual cantaloupe festival, shares what you can expect at the festival.
FOX Reno
Sparks man found guilty of domestic battery
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A jury found a Sparks man guilty of one count of domestic battery based on an incident that happened in August 2021. In the early hours of Aug. 5, 2021, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a call for service regarding a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, the female victim indicated that Otto Rene Aguirre-Monroy, her longtime partner and father of her children, became angry with her when she tried to prevent him from driving after he had been drinking. This escalated to Aguirre-Monroy pushing her, grabbing her by her arms, as well as pulling her by her hair to remove her from the driver’s seat of their vehicle.
FOX Reno
TahoeFIT program may cause traffic at new UNR campus through Friday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — University police are giving drivers in the Incline Village area a heads up as increased traffic is expected from the popular University of Nevada, Reno FIT program this week. The Freshman Intensive Transition (FIT) program "is designed to help students...
FOX Reno
Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could...
FOX Reno
Reno city council narrows huge field of applicants down to three finalists for vacant seat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council narrowed down the massive field of 36 applicants for the open Ward 5 seat to just three finalists during a special meeting Thursday. Council members voted to move forward with Kathleen Taylor, Elliot Malin and Alex Goff....
FOX Reno
Celebrating National Dog Day with Paws 4 Love
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's National Dog Day!. Fox 11 is celebrating with Paws 4 Love to talk about therapy dogs with a special feature from therapy dog Tango.
