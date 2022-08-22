If you’re in the market for a new phone then OnePlus has an option that might appeal, as the OnePlus 10T has just gone on sale in Europe. In the US it's going on general sale a little later, on September 29, although you can currently get it early if you order the 16GB model direct from OnePlus, with the handset shipping in five days at the time of writing.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 HOURS AGO