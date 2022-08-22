ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light

A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates

The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say

Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More

Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Wireless Earbuds#Octa#The Galaxy Tab A8
Phone Arena

Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11

If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14 reveal set for September 7

Highly anticipated: Apple launches a new iPhone model every year, rain or shine, and 2022 will be no different. According to new reports, Apple has started sending out press invites for its next big iPhone announcement event, and with those invites comes a date: September 7, just two short weeks from today. The Cupertino tech giant is planning to get things rolling at 10am Pacific.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?

Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Amazon
9to5Mac

The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone for some time, the handset is now official. The Samsung Galaxy A04 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display which features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The handset is powered by an octa-core processor and it...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The OnePlus 10T is out now with 150W charging and top-end power

If you’re in the market for a new phone then OnePlus has an option that might appeal, as the OnePlus 10T has just gone on sale in Europe. In the US it's going on general sale a little later, on September 29, although you can currently get it early if you order the 16GB model direct from OnePlus, with the handset shipping in five days at the time of writing.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 Pro Max Plus Ultra Mega… Did Apple's childish naming scheme set off this trend?

A product's name is a big part of its presentation, and many brands use catchy names to attract your attention. Well, some sure don't, perhaps most notably Sony, which really doesn't seem to care about attention-grabbing, meaningful names, instead calling its headphones something like "WH-1000XM5". And Sony has been this way for decades with its headphones – instead of telling customers what they're all about from the name, Sony expects potential buyers to do their own research.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022

Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Huawei Mate 50 line to be unveiled September 6th; tipster says to expect five color options

Huawei has been reduced to producing just one flagship series each year, alternating between the photography-centered P series, and the technologically advanced Mate series. Last year was the P50 series' turn and this year Huawei will release the Mate 50 line. The latter will consist of the Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS. The Mate 50 Pro will have a curved screen while the other two will sport a flat screen.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14: Selfie Cameras May Get Biggest Overhaul in Years

Apple's annual fall event, where it typically shows off a new iPhone, is just around the corner. Recent reports put the date as early as Sept. 7, meaning the iPhone 14 (unofficial name) could be up for grabs in less than a month. Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects it to go on sale, but of course nothing is official until Apple makes its announcement.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get one of the best-sounding earbuds with $70 off right now!

When it comes to earbuds most people immediately think about Samsung and Apple, maybe Sony if they’re feeling adventurous. Needless to say, there are other brands out there that tick all the boxes and then some!. Bowers & Wilkins is one such brand - the sound specialists from the...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy