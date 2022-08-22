Read full article on original website
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Register Citizen
West Haven officials call for reality check on The Haven: ‘They are leaving’
WEST HAVEN — After years of false starts and delays, local officials have confirmed they believe what frustrated residents have speculated for a while: The Haven upscale outlet mall is not happening. Following a May meeting with developer Simon Group, two members of the city’s delegation to the General...
Register Citizen
Rebuilding Together helps Bantam homeowner
BANTAM — The Litchfield County branch of Rebuilding Together gathered in late spring, joined by volunteers from the neighborhood and the Torrington Lowe’s to help a homeowner with important repairs to her home. Rebuilding’s mission is to help older homeowners who are low income and who need help to make their homes warm, safe, and dry.
Register Citizen
New leaders take over Danbury-area schools. Here’s who they are and their goals.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nearly half a dozen school districts in the Danbury area are starting off the school year with new or interim superintendents. New Fairfield and Newtown have hired permanent superintendents to take over for their school chiefs who retired at...
Register Citizen
Community news: New dog grooming shop opens in Fairfield and more
The Salty Dog Grooming Shoppe held a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 475 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick officiated the ceremony. Guests were also able to learn about the business’s pet friendly services and why the business is special. The business’s owner...
Register Citizen
Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded
HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Register Citizen
New Haven’s first Black Wall Street Festival to take over Temple Street Plaza Saturday
NEW HAVEN — The city and its partners will showcase the cultural and economic riches of its Black community Saturday at New Haven’s first Black Wall Street Festival, featuring black-owned business, artists and entertainers as part of a broader effort to spur and support inclusive economic growth and equitable arts programming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property
BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
Register Citizen
West Haven brewery plan gets critical site approvals, with conditions
WEST HAVEN — A planned brewery on the city’s shoreline received a crucial approval Tuesday from a city commission, a stride forward for city officials’ hopes of a new wave of economic development. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan and special permit for New...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools’ state test scores plummet from pre-pandemic era
STAMFORD — Stamford students performed well below pre-pandemic levels in their first year back to full in-person learning since the spread of COVID-19, according to the latest standardized test figures released by the state. Students in Stamford in grades 4-8 scored lower in every category in the 2020-21 school...
Register Citizen
Torrington remembers Wilbert ‘Wibo’ Boles as friend, dedicated community servant
TORRINGTON —Wilbert “Wibo” Boles, 72, whom many called the “unofficial mayor of Torrington,” died Thursday, surrounded by his family. The Rev. Kevin Johnson, pastor of Workman Memorial AME Zion Church on Brightwood Avenue, was in touch with the Boles family Thursday as they made funeral arrangements.
Register Citizen
Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties
MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
Register Citizen
CT native makes history as first Black female chef instructor at Culinary Institute of America
Winning Food Network’s "Chopped" might be a high-water mark for some chefs. But even with her 2015 victory, Bridgeport's Roshara Sanders wasn't done with the milestones. In 2020, the U.S. Army veteran became the first Black woman to be a chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.
Family files lawsuit against Yale New Haven Hospital after son dies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The family of an East Haven man is filing a lawsuit against Yale New Haven Hospital after he died while in their care. More than a year later, questions still remain surrounding the death of 23-year-old William Miller, or Billy as his family called him.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
Register Citizen
How to reduce the risk of school violence? Stamford police say parents are key
STAMFORD — With school set to start Monday, Stamford police and school officials attempted to quell concerns about school safety. During an hour-long webinar titled “Reducing the Risk of School Violence” that included the description “an active shooter awareness session,” officials spoke about the causes of school attacks, and how parents and members in the community can play a hand in preventing them.
Register Citizen
Torrington gallery, bookstore welcomes art installation
TORRINGTON — Howard’s Bookstore and Noelke Gallery on Main Street is holding a book talk and art exhibit this weekend. Kristin Sunday, a former Connecticut resident, is discussing her new novel, “Leaving Behind The Place Where I Am Going” at 3 p.m. Saturday. “My father and...
