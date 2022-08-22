ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Hill, KY

Comments / 0

Related
cartercountytimes.com

If you give a reporter 20 bucks…

On Friday I went into Grayson. I had every intention of setting up and working at the library, but then, things happened. First I got distracted by the microfiche collection (you will be hearing more about that later), then I had to run out to an appointment. I planned to come back and work there afterward, but I was hungry. So, I decided to go set up at Huddle House for a minute, have some pancakes, and work on some writing.
GRAYSON, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/24/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Stephen Ludwig, 31, of Grayson, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Extension Notes: Horticulture webinar Wednesdays

If you would like to learn more about gardening from University of Kentucky experts and industry professionals, there is a weekly opportunity that might interest you. Lunch and Learn horticulture webinars take place weekly on Wednesdays, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., EST via Zoom. The program grew out of the COVID-19...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Olive Hill Chamber hosts candidates

The Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted the Democratic and Republican candidates for judge executive at their last regular meeting, with both answering a series of questions submitted by chamber members. The candidates opened with statements on their background, with Republican Brandon Burton noting his twelve years of experience serving...
OLIVE HILL, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Longs, SC
State
West Virginia State
City
Olive Hill, KY
Olive Hill, KY
Obituaries
State
South Carolina State
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
cartercountytimes.com

Cosmetology salon seeking wig donations for cancer patients

ASHLAND – As the fall semester begins, the Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking donations of wigs to support its Stepping Stones program. Through Stepping Stones, the salon accepts wig donations for local cancer patients. These wigs are washed and styled by ACTC cosmetology students and given to the patient free of charge.
ASHLAND, KY
cartercountytimes.com

King’s Daughters Sports Medicine offers Saturday morning sports clinic

ASHLAND – King’s Daughters Sports Medicine will offer a Saturday morning sports clinic from 7 to 9 a.m. every Saturday from Aug. 27 through Nov. 19. The clinic will be offered at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties — Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Medical Plaza B, Suite G30, Ashland.
ASHLAND, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Kentucky SBDC helps community members turn side hustles into businesses

MOREHEAD – The Kentucky Small Business Development Center in Morehead is seeing an increase in clients requesting help turning their side hustles into full-time jobs, a trend that’s boosting the community’s economy. Some of Morehead’s most common industries for business startups include landscaping, HVAC, electrical, festival vending,...
MOREHEAD, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Olive Hill approves Trane payment

At least part of the Olive Hill city council was satisfied enough with Trane’s progress report on the water treatment update to approve releasing their payment. But it was a close vote, and council still has questions they want answered on the project. Trane had an on-site project manager...
OLIVE HILL, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Barker
Person
Kaitlyn
cartercountytimes.com

Grayson discusses budget and electrical vehicles

The city of Grayson held a special session to enter into the first reading of a budget ordinance, and to discuss electric vehicle charging stations. (See Grayson considers electric car charging stations in this edition.) But while they made moves to amend the suggested budget, they did not vote to...
GRAYSON, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Grayson considers electric car charging stations

During Grayson’s city council meeting last Wednesday, council member Willis Johnson led a proposal to collaborate with the EVC (electric vehicle charger) provider DC-America, a company based out of West Virginia. Johnson led the discussion by detailing a number of benefits outlined in his discussion with a representative for DC-America.
GRAYSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy