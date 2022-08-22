On Friday I went into Grayson. I had every intention of setting up and working at the library, but then, things happened. First I got distracted by the microfiche collection (you will be hearing more about that later), then I had to run out to an appointment. I planned to come back and work there afterward, but I was hungry. So, I decided to go set up at Huddle House for a minute, have some pancakes, and work on some writing.

GRAYSON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO