southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man receives apparent minor burns in flash fire while repairing car
A 41-year-old Salem man received apparent minor burns to his arms in a flash fire that occurred Thursday afternoon while he was repairing a car in the alley behind the 400 block of East Bennett. Salem Fire Officials believe Eric DeWitt had earlier spilled some gasoline that was ignited while...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT
(SALEM) The investigation is continuing into an ATV crash that resulted in the death of a Patoka man late this past Sunday night. Marion County authorities report 20 year old Hunter Jolliff was driving a side-by-side on a county road just south of Patoka when the ATV went through the roadside ditch and overturned. Jolliff was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after the accident, which occurred at 11:08 Sunday night. A passenger in the side-by-side, 18 year old Beau Jolliff, also from Patoka, the younger brother of the deceased, was transported to a regional hospital and was later released after treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022
A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications
A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
wdbr.com
Woman arrested in high school burglary
A 29 year old woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Hillsboro High School early last Saturday. Several tools and items were taken. Hillsboro Police Department began investigating the theft using security camera footage. While making contact with the suspect stolen property was seen in plain sight.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for DUI following single vehicle crash
A 60-year-old Centralia man was injured and arrested for alleged driving under the influence after he turned off Route 161 west onto Harting Drive too soon and hit the rock pile holding a display vehicle at Monken Nissan Chrysler Dodge Jeep GMC. Centralia Police say Stacy Kennedy of Deerwood Mobile...
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein is scheduled for a status hearing at the Courthouse today, with a preliminary hearing set for next month, September 8th. The Olney man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird nearly two weeks ago on Friday night, August 12th, in Olney. Gantenbein is being held at the Richland County Jail in Olney on a $750,000 bond.
x95radio.com
Five juveniles, one adult arrested for beating Centralia teen
CENTRALIA — Six people have been arrested in connection with the beating Monday of a 15-year-old Centralia juvenile male near the intersection of Kell and McKee streets in Centralia. According to Centralia police, the victim was reportedly beaten around 5:15 p.m. Monday by members of a local gang known...
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
southernillinoisnow.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in three-car crash near Huey
A Clinton County Sheriff’s Department squad car was struck while assisting the driver of a broken down pickup truck on Old US 50 near Huey Road on Tuesday morning. State Police say the deputy was able to push the driver of the disabled vehicle out of the way and both avoided being struck by the RTS Coach Bus.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 33-year-old Kimberlyn Pool of West 14th in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Centralia Police arrested 24-year-old Charia Hodge of East Third in Centralia for violation of an order of protection. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies transported 38-year-old Nicole Evilsizer of Dupo to the county jail on an...
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole Incident
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the names the two men that died after becoming unconscious after doing work in a manhole at a construction site in the 100 block of East Union on Friday in Edwardsville.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for immigration-related offenses. According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates theft of 78 cows and calves
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports they have now identified the owners of the two trucks and trailers that were apparently used to take cattle from a field in the 9100 block of Farthing Road in rural Vernon. While the owners of the vehicles were not involved, information has...
Totally Normal Looking Illinois Man Arrested For Meth Distribution
Two men from South Roxana, Illinois are facing drug charges after the area's third drug raid in two weeks. South Roxana Police say 33-year-old Adam Roberts is charged with intent to deliver five or more grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine. His bond has been set at $75,000.
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
