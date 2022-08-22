ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salem man receives apparent minor burns in flash fire while repairing car

A 41-year-old Salem man received apparent minor burns to his arms in a flash fire that occurred Thursday afternoon while he was repairing a car in the alley behind the 400 block of East Bennett. Salem Fire Officials believe Eric DeWitt had earlier spilled some gasoline that was ignited while...
SALEM, IL
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
MARION COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT

(SALEM) The investigation is continuing into an ATV crash that resulted in the death of a Patoka man late this past Sunday night. Marion County authorities report 20 year old Hunter Jolliff was driving a side-by-side on a county road just south of Patoka when the ATV went through the roadside ditch and overturned. Jolliff was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after the accident, which occurred at 11:08 Sunday night. A passenger in the side-by-side, 18 year old Beau Jolliff, also from Patoka, the younger brother of the deceased, was transported to a regional hospital and was later released after treatment.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy

Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
SANDOVAL, IL
Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications

A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
VANDALIA, IL
Woman arrested in high school burglary

A 29 year old woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Hillsboro High School early last Saturday. Several tools and items were taken. Hillsboro Police Department began investigating the theft using security camera footage. While making contact with the suspect stolen property was seen in plain sight.
HILLSBORO, IL
Centralia man arrested for DUI following single vehicle crash

A 60-year-old Centralia man was injured and arrested for alleged driving under the influence after he turned off Route 161 west onto Harting Drive too soon and hit the rock pile holding a display vehicle at Monken Nissan Chrysler Dodge Jeep GMC. Centralia Police say Stacy Kennedy of Deerwood Mobile...
CENTRALIA, IL
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS

(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein is scheduled for a status hearing at the Courthouse today, with a preliminary hearing set for next month, September 8th. The Olney man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird nearly two weeks ago on Friday night, August 12th, in Olney. Gantenbein is being held at the Richland County Jail in Olney on a $750,000 bond.
OLNEY, IL
Five juveniles, one adult arrested for beating Centralia teen

CENTRALIA — Six people have been arrested in connection with the beating Monday of a 15-year-old Centralia juvenile male near the intersection of Kell and McKee streets in Centralia. According to Centralia police, the victim was reportedly beaten around 5:15 p.m. Monday by members of a local gang known...
CENTRALIA, IL
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man

A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in three-car crash near Huey

A Clinton County Sheriff’s Department squad car was struck while assisting the driver of a broken down pickup truck on Old US 50 near Huey Road on Tuesday morning. State Police say the deputy was able to push the driver of the disabled vehicle out of the way and both avoided being struck by the RTS Coach Bus.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022

Wamac Police arrested 33-year-old Kimberlyn Pool of West 14th in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Centralia Police arrested 24-year-old Charia Hodge of East Third in Centralia for violation of an order of protection. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies transported 38-year-old Nicole Evilsizer of Dupo to the county jail on an...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
SALEM, IL

