Behavioral Health Services Association of South Carolina honors Sen. Tom Young

The Post and Courier
As kids head back to school, some Charleston teachers start first year in education
Phil Davis peers over a second-grader’s shoulder at the edge of a dimly lit classroom. He circles the room, helping E.B. Ellington Elementary students open scissor packages while his co-teacher demonstrates the first assignment of the year. Davis is at ease despite it being his first day as a...
The Post and Courier
SC native son returns to head state ACLU
COLUMBIA — After more than a decade away, Jace Woodrum returns to his home state as the new executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina. The University of South Carolina graduate grew up in Easley, about two hours northwest of the ACLU's office based in Columbia. Since 2010, he's lived in Colorado working at several organizations advocating for LGBTQ rights and health equity.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Lawsuit and election underscore need for action on USC and SC charter schools
Abortion is the only thing the S.C. Legislature will debate until January, but two education developments last week reminded us they still need to finish work they’ve dabbled with but failed to complete for years now. One involves the makeup and selection process for USC’s Board of Trustees, the...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
The Post and Courier
Richland Two backtracks on threat of not feeding students with meal debt
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members are considering new ideas after getting an earful from Columbia-area parents over rules when students owe more than $10 for school breakfasts and lunches. The board and superintendent of the 28,000-student school district brainstormed solutions in a special meeting Aug....
The Post and Courier
Letters: SC section of Interstate 95 is an embarrassing mess
Two friends recently traveled to Florida for separate vacations on different days. Both had the same complaint. The I-95 corridor through South Carolina is an embarrassment to the state and its residents. This is not a new complaint and it’s not the only road that has spurred complaints. Whether...
The Post and Courier
McMaster and sponsors celebrate law giving state employees up to 6 weeks paid parental leave
COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster celebrated a new law providing state employees up to six weeks of paid parental leave while its sponsors promised to push for more next year. "This is a great step forward," McMaster said Aug. 25 at the Statehouse, surrounded by advocates who helped get the legislation to his desk.
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
The Post and Courier
Columbia high school increases police presence after another threat to area classrooms
COLUMBIA — Dreher High School students saw more police officers than usual on their campus Aug. 26 after someone threatened a shooting at the school, making it the third threat of violence to a campus in the area since the academic year began. A comment on a YouTube live...
The Post and Courier
SC sees 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths related to the virus Aug. 14-20. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 62.2 percent. Percent positive: 21.9 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.9 percent of...
The Post and Courier
Best of Columbia 2022: Food and Drink
Best Asian Restaurant — Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews) Inakaya has a long history in Columbia, serving many a diner's first sushi experience in a warm, inviting setting. Whether served traditionally, fried or on a boat, everything is made fresh to order and with the best service. Their non-sushi menu items are also quietly delicious and wide-ranging, from grilled rice dishes to ramen, soba and udon soups.
The Post and Courier
Columbia moving forward with $21.5M Finlay Park revitalization
COLUMBIA — For years, the city has been trying to make Finlay Park in the heart of downtown a place people want to visit. With a $21.5 million funding plan in place and construction set to start next year, the project is moving forward. "We finally got the ball...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Fix the money, fix the problems. It's time for a Plan B.
In March 2020, the S.C. Blockchain Conference was forced to shut down just two days before our first scheduled event, but on Oct. 5-7, we will finally welcome some of the foremost luminaries in the Bitcoin and blockchain industry to Charleston and showcase emerging tech businesses in our state. Why...
The Post and Courier
Best of Columbia 2022: Pet Services
Sometimes your pups want to escape from the backyard, and Saluda Shoals is here to solve that. The park has a huge green space for them to run, play and make new dog friends. Playfully named the “Barking Lot,” it offers a 2-acre fenced-off area for your dogs to roam, plus three BONE shaped pools. I mean, come on.
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Spotted Salamander Cafe opening location on Main Street
You'll soon be able to grab the dangerously delicious Spotted Salamander deviled eggs on Main Street. Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, a well-known lunch spot that features southern classics with a twist, will open a second location on Columbia's Main Street in the space that once occupied Drip Coffee, owner Jessica Shillato confirmed.
The Post and Courier
SRNS Recruitment Fair Seeks Engineers and Project Controls Professionals
Due to new demands for more staffing, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS), management and operations contractor at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site (SRS), will hold an Engineering and Project Controls Recruitment Fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the USC Aiken Student Activity Center.
The Post and Courier
US marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for allegedly firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a monthlong investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
The Post and Courier
USC plans to own rights to new name of Gamecocks' live rooster mascot
COLUMBIA — His new name has not been determined. But whatever it will be, South Carolina plans to avoid another saga like the one that has led to his re-naming. Following a very public spat over why the fan-owned live rooster that parades around USC football and baseball games will not in the future be known as the name it’s always been known by, USC plans to own naming rights for present and future birds.
