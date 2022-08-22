Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT
The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRST INTERSTATE BANK OPENS NEW BRANCH IN ROSEBURG
First Interstate Bank has opened its newest branch, at 1700 Northwest Mulholland Drive in Roseburg. Branch Manager Tabitha Layman said, “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our client’s needs, and this new branch features an open-concept floor plan, bright new interiors, drive-up window, and improved layout and technology”.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND THEFT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged burglary and theft incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said about 4:00 a.m. a victim called and said his bicycle had been stolen out of a garage in the 1000 block of Kendall Street in Roseburg. Earlier that morning a deputy had arrested a 39-year old man for multiple charges related to breaking into a vehicle on that street. The suspect was seen on camera pushing a bike in front of the residence. That bike matched the description provided by the victim and the bike was located nearby and returned to them.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON ESD’S HELP SUMMER LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES
Funds allocated by the Oregon State Legislature helped a number of local organizations provide summer learning opportunities for youth. A Douglas Education Service District release said $50 million went to help fund statewide K-12 community-based programs through the Oregon Community Summer Grant Program administered by the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts.
kqennewsradio.com
SLIGHT RISE IN COUNTY COVID-19 CASES, 1 NEW DEATH
There has been a slight rise in COVID-19 cases in Douglas County in the past week. An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said there were 159 new cases in the seven-day period ending Wednesday. That is up from 154 cases reported the previous week. Vanessa Becker from DPHN...
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
kqennewsradio.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY EMPLOYERS ADD 220 JOBS IN JULY
Douglas County employment increased a seasonally adjusted 220 jobs in July after losses of 130 in June and 200 jobs in May. A State of Oregon Employment Department release said Douglas County has now gained back 73 percent of the jobs lost in March and April of 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
kqennewsradio.com
MUSIC IN THE PARK CONCLUDES FOR 2022
Music in the Park concludes its 2022 season Thursday night at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek. Douglas County’s longest running summer concert series is celebrating its 35th year. The season closer will be country recording artist Amy Clawson. Music begins at 6:00 p.m. Concert goers should bring a lawn...
kqennewsradio.com
FLAGS LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF TO HONOR WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER
Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, in honor and remembrance of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died August 18th while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County. Brown said, “My heart breaks...
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Douglas Co., Aug. 24
On Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4,000 block of Dole Road, Myrtle Creek. This was another of the large scale illegal operations like we’ve been repeatedly seeing in the area, often times owned and operated by foreign drug cartels. This particular location was raided twice by DINT in 2013, also for illegal marijuana operations. Tuesday, DINT detectives arrived at the location and found several large greenhouses completely surrounding the residence, full of live marijuana plants, as well as the hillsides around the residence terraced with hundreds of growing marijuana plants. The residence was being used as sleeping quarters and work area for a large scale commercial operation. The adjacent shop area was being used as an indoor growing area as well as marijuana processing area. Once again there were major water use violations, dangerous electrical code violations, as well as environmental wreckage from misuse of pesticides and fertilizers. These issues have been common problems with these unlawful grow sites. In total DINT seized 2,154 live marijuana plants, and 1,900 pounds of processed marijuana ready for market. No one was located on the property at the time of the search warrant, but the investigation is continuing and arrests are anticipated.
oregontoday.net
Missing Person Douglas Co., Aug. 22
UPDATE 08/20/2022 2:30pm – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Garrett messaged a friend through Facebook that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. Search crews have searched the area and have been unable to locate him as of the time of this post. He was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker. Garrett is 5’9″ tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
kezi.com
At least one person taken to hospital following single semi rollover on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore.-- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a single semi truck rollover crash on the offramp of Beltline Eastbound to Delta Southbound, Eugene Police said. Emergency crews and police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. As of 4:30 a.m., drivers are asked...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER DRIVING WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION
A Roseburg man was jailed after he was seen driving with expired registration on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:00 p.m. officers observed the man driving an SUV near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Floed Street. The 44-year old was identified and found to have a failure to appear warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and held on $7,500 bail.
opb.org
More than three weeks after it started, Central Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire still 0% contained
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake east of Oakridge. The blaze started Aug. 1 and is more than 7,200 acres in size. The fire remains 0% contained. Randy Johnson, the incident commander of Pacific Northwest Team 3, said crews are still working to keep the...
kpic
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
KDRV
Police investigation underway after crash leaves one person dead in Jackson County on Hwy 234
EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A police investigation is underway after a devastating 2 car crash resulted in the death of one person on Monday night. It happened on Hwy 234, north of Eagle Point. According to Oregon State Police, a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with an eastbound Subaru, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASSING
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged trespassing incident on Wednesday. The RPD report said about 9:20 p.m. officers found the 32-year old inside a building belonging to the city’s parks department in the 2000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway, after hours, despite the presence of two “Employees Only” signs. The woman was given multiple warnings to leave the building, but refused.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 234 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (August 23, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, OSPTroopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 234 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged harassment incident by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 p.m. officers responded to an incident in the 200 block of Northwest Chestnut Avenue. The suspect reportedly threw multiple pool cue balls at the victim, leaving marks. The 41-year old was charged with harassment. Other charges were added. Bail was set at $2,500.
