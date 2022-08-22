ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, IA

Axios Des Moines

Project Labor Agreements ban results in Iowa government headaches

A contractor that faces tens of thousands of dollars in late penalties from the city of Des Moines is the subject of more than $1.7 million in lawsuits linked with its work on at least eight Iowa government projects, court records reviewed by Axios show.Why it matters: The situation is an example of how contractors are sometimes hired by governments despite concerns with their work.It’s a result of a 2017 state law that narrowed the ability of governments to review a bidder’s qualifications.Flashback: The 2017 law is linked with a successful effort by Republicans to block governments from mandating Project...
IOWA STATE
McKnight's

Struggling Iowa chain inches closer to sale with pending CMS debt resolution

A once-thriving chain of Iowa nursing homes now knee-deep in bankruptcy is getting closer to a settlement with the federal government over millions in unpaid fines, which would allow a sale of the troubled owner’s eight facilities to proceed. QHC Properties, its state and federal government creditors, and interested...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak

For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, is also being cited for failing to implement basic infection-control protocols in the midst […] The post State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GLENWOOD, IA
kscj.com

HARD ROCK SALE APPROVED BY IRGC

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE SALE OF THE HARD ROCK CASINO IN SIOUX CITY TO CHRCHILL DOWNS, THE COMPANY WHICH RUNS THE KENTUCKY DERBY. RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE HARD ROCK NAME WILL STAY. HARDROCK1 OC………IS EXPECTED” :14. CHURCHILL...
Denison, IA
Government
superhits106.com

Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing

A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
MANCHESTER, IA
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

West Iowa numbers lower, but better than some expected

IARN — The Pro Farmer Crop Tour is wrapping up today in Southern Minnesota and Central & Eastern Iowa. Yesterday the Western leg of the tour went through the Western third of Iowa in crop districts one, four, and seven. Many marketers were holding their breath on this part of the trip, because Iowa is a top corn producer and has been the only one of the three “I States” that has been having drought. The west has been taking the brunt of the adverse conditions, and many were expecting the tour to be pulling bad numbers.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa DNR: Go Fish!

(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts business

Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 52 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KBOE Radio

IOWA JOINS 23 STATES IN SUPPORT OF INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT

DES MOINES – Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joined a bipartisan coalition of 24 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Haaland v. Brackeen, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a challenge to longstanding protections guaranteed to Native American children, their families, and tribal communities under the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA).
IOWA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

New property tax transparency process begins next month in Nebraska

(The Center Square) - Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021. Starting next month, it requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over two percent.
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

Cattle family commits to customers, land

MANNING, Iowa — Chance and Shayne Wiese represent the fifth generation of their family to farm in the rolling hills of western Iowa. And just like their father and grandfather, they will continue to honor the promise to raise “good doin’” Hereford cattle. “When we were...
MANNING, IA
WHO 13

Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa

BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli

The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

New COVID-19 cases in Iowa down, hospitalizations up

Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, new reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa dropped slightly while hospitalizations increased. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to the latest data 4,802 new COVID cases were reported in Iowa, which is an average of about 686 cases per day. That’s a slight decrease from the previous week when the state averaged about 703 cases per day.
IOWA STATE

