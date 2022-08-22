Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Friday, August 26, 2022
Secretary of State’s Office Confirms Senator Pyle’s Independent Candidacy for Governor. TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Conservative state Senator Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha is officially an independent candidate for Kansas governor. Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s office says Pyle submitted more than the required 5,000 signatures needed to appear on the ballot. The Kansas Reflector reports that Pyle is causing some anxiety among supporters of Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. They fear that Pyle could attract some voters who would otherwise vote for Schmidt, which would benefit incumbent Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.
Kansas Public Radio
7 Ways This Dry, Hot Year Stacks up Against the Worst Droughts in Kansas History
HAYS, KANSAS — Even for a perennially dry region like western Kansas, this year sticks out. Barely any rain. Temperatures that bake the soil into a cracked, parched mess. And forecasts that don't offer much hope of relief. This summer in Dodge City ranks as its 5th hottest on...
