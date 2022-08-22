Secretary of State’s Office Confirms Senator Pyle’s Independent Candidacy for Governor. TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Conservative state Senator Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha is officially an independent candidate for Kansas governor. Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s office says Pyle submitted more than the required 5,000 signatures needed to appear on the ballot. The Kansas Reflector reports that Pyle is causing some anxiety among supporters of Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. They fear that Pyle could attract some voters who would otherwise vote for Schmidt, which would benefit incumbent Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO