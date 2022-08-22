Santa Clarita resident Merry Graham took home the title of winner for 505 Southwestern’s national recipe competition. Graham has been a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 1997 and is an avid participant in cooking competitions. She even goes as far as saying her job is entering cooking competitions along with her work as a recipe developer for companies. Despite the formality of her job, she has no formal training in cooking.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO