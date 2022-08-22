Read full article on original website
Lockheed Martin hosts F-35 presentation at Woodward
Citing the importance and need for local aerospace companies, Lockheed Martin invited Rep. Mike Garcia to the Woodward Inc. campus on Tuesday to discuss the F-35 Lightning II Program — a military fighter jet that has many components constructed and manufactured in the Santa Clarita Valley. During the event,...
Local resident wins national recipe competition
Santa Clarita resident Merry Graham took home the title of winner for 505 Southwestern’s national recipe competition. Graham has been a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 1997 and is an avid participant in cooking competitions. She even goes as far as saying her job is entering cooking competitions along with her work as a recipe developer for companies. Despite the formality of her job, she has no formal training in cooking.
Man arrested on suspicion of two counts of arson
A man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of arson on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to an email to The Signal from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the first arson incident occurred on Aug. 10, in the heavily wooded residential area near the 2400 block of Valley Street in Newhall.
Local students invited to free theater workshop
Raising the Curtain Foundation invites all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. Students will get hands-on experience in putting on a show with sessions on directing, blocking, set design, props, costumes, hair and makeup, lighting, and sound.
