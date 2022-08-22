ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

WAND TV

Operation Obstacle - September 24, 2022

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Richland Community College and VA Illiana are teaming up for the second annual Operation Obstacle: The Race To End Veteran Suicide. It is scheduled for September 24, 2022 at 10 am on the Richland campus in Decatur. It’s an alarming statistic. Seventeen veterans take their...
DECATUR, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

New distillery coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Firefighters called out for apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Thursday night. Crews were called to the 1500 block of W. Enos Ave. around 10:45 p.m. and found fire visible on the second and third floors. Firefighters were initially told children may be trapped inside, but learned everyone...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1

August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Community members hold a rally to re-open Taylorville Kroger

TAYLORVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - This community says something very important has been taken away. "It's a pillar of our community. Whenever any sports team or school needs anything, Kroger is the one first to donate." Bruce Barry Mayor of Taylorville. It's been almost a month since the closing of the...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
PEKIN, IL
foxillinois.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Bittersweet day for family of shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Four men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Rashidi Overstreet, letting the family breathe a small sigh of relief. “Today is a bitter sweet moment. Today I can say I’m relieved,” Jaineka Brown, his sister, said. “I’m feeling overwhelmed, because it’s been a long time coming,” Linda Turnbull, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger

Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich

When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
WAND TV

Jacksonville school board approves new security technology

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Jacksonville is the first school district in central Illinois to purchase a cutting edge security system for its schools. By the end of this semester, Superintendent Steve Ptacek hopes to have Centegix technology installed in 11 JSD117 schools. "Having an alert system that would notify our staff...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

