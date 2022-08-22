Ok it’s called a free market economy making profit is what business is about and every business try’s to maximize profits it’s not a crime it’s just good business so he wants to punish any business that is to successfull
all this talk about the big oil company's making large profits. they have spent millions and millions over the years exploring for natural gas and oil. since the current administration halted most or all of that, of course the are showing a larger profit. people, you have to think this stuff through
Prosecute and impeach Biden for his war on fossil fuel and the crippling starvation and destruction of the US economy he has created.
Comments / 100