East Lansing, MI

Kevin White, former Duke AD, says Allen Greene's departure is 'utterly shameful'

Kevin White didn’t mince words in his statement regarding the departure of Auburn AD Allen Greene. White, the former AD at Duke, was a mentor to Greene as his moved through the administrative ranks while they were both at Notre Dame. He described Auburn’s actions regarding Greene as “terribly disturbing to say the least, perhaps closer to utterly shameful’!
AUBURN, AL
Matt Stinchcomb assesses Auburn QB competition, projects starter

Matt Stinchcomb acknowledges the offensive coordinator turnover at Auburn, and the moving parts between transfers, returning players and young players who are still unproven. So assessing the Auburn quarterback situation is a bit tricky, and conventional wisdom does not always win out. But during a segment on the SEC Network, Stinchcomb projected how it would play out between Zach Calzada, TJ Finley and Robby Ashford.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to […]
AUBURN, AL
Bryan Harsin offers latest about QB competition, hints at timeline for announcement

Bryan Harsin continues to be asked about the Auburn quarterbacks, and continues to speak about TJ Finley first, and then Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford. On his radio show “Tiger Talk” on Thursday night, Harsin said of Finley, “from this time last year, to the spring… to the summer… to where we are right now” has a better understanding of “what we’re doing.
AUBURN, AL
Anders Carlson
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
AUBURN, AL
Breaking: I-85 northbound blocked by tractor trailer spill just south of Exit 60

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to the vicinity of Exit 57. Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer carrying a load of pallets slipped off the shoulder of the interstate, with the truck flipping onto its side and the trailer turning and spilling out the pallets.
AUBURN, AL
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
Former Alabama lawmaker, Trump fundraiser accused of groping woman at restaurant

An ex-Alabama legislator who campaigned in the state for former President Donald Trump has been charged with groping a woman at a restaurant. Perry Hooper Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sex abuse. An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant said Hooper was leaving the upscale Ravello Ristorante in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 16 when he approached the victim from behind at the host stand.
ALABAMA STATE
Making the Grade: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

What’s your favorite type of food? As a “Pooh-sized” woman, I’ve rarely met a food I didn’t like, to paraphrase Will Rogers. However, I’d have to say that my favorite food of all time would be Southern cooking. Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama, and Pearl Coker Patton and Vivian Brooks McEachern Adamson, my sweet grandmothers, were all amazing Southern cooks. Therefore, I grew up loving fried chicken, fried catfish, fried green tomatoes, fried apple pies (are you sensing a theme here?), cornbread, collard and turnip greens, chicken and dressing (in a pan; Southerners don’t stuff anything up a bird’s behind), cobblers and every other Southern dish which came out of their kitchens.
AUBURN, AL
CPD unveils new vehicles and uniforms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has a brand-new fleet of vehicles around town. Officers themselves are also suited in new gear from head to toe. The department hopes the new look will help boost officer morale. This is so much more than just a new look for Columbus Police Department Officers. Department […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three schools were placed on a temporary lockdown following an alleged threat, officials say. MCSD’s Director of Communications, Kimberly Wright, confirmed that administrators immediately placed Marshall Success Center on a secured perimeter due to how close the suspected threat was to the school. In addition,...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA

