Kevin White, former Duke AD, says Allen Greene's departure is 'utterly shameful'
Kevin White didn’t mince words in his statement regarding the departure of Auburn AD Allen Greene. White, the former AD at Duke, was a mentor to Greene as his moved through the administrative ranks while they were both at Notre Dame. He described Auburn’s actions regarding Greene as “terribly disturbing to say the least, perhaps closer to utterly shameful’!
Auburn football: AL.com says QB competition now a two-man race
We’re down to just two in the Auburn football quarterback battle according to AL.com’s Tom Green — he has effectively written off Zach Calzada, as many have, to be the Tigers’ starting signal-caller in 2022. After the three-man race looked like it’d end in the heavy...
Matt Stinchcomb assesses Auburn QB competition, projects starter
Matt Stinchcomb acknowledges the offensive coordinator turnover at Auburn, and the moving parts between transfers, returning players and young players who are still unproven. So assessing the Auburn quarterback situation is a bit tricky, and conventional wisdom does not always win out. But during a segment on the SEC Network, Stinchcomb projected how it would play out between Zach Calzada, TJ Finley and Robby Ashford.
Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to […]
Alabama fans vs Auburn fans: Trash talk caption contest smackdown
Welcome to the Alabama vs. Auburn Trash Talk Caption Contest Smackdown. Winner take y’all. Alabama fans and Auburn fans are as different as cage fighters and golfers. It’s science. But NOW - we’ve got data to back it up. My colleague Ramsey Archibald has put together a...
Bryan Harsin offers latest about QB competition, hints at timeline for announcement
Bryan Harsin continues to be asked about the Auburn quarterbacks, and continues to speak about TJ Finley first, and then Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford. On his radio show “Tiger Talk” on Thursday night, Harsin said of Finley, “from this time last year, to the spring… to the summer… to where we are right now” has a better understanding of “what we’re doing.
Lagrange, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hardaway High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Mentor discusses teen violence following fights at high school football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a rash of fights at a football game Saturday in Montgomery, one woman believes there is a deeper issue in teens that can’t be solved with curfews and policies alone. Debra Caldwell, executive director of Dutchess Diva and Gents Youth Club, works closely with...
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
Breaking: I-85 northbound blocked by tractor trailer spill just south of Exit 60
Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to the vicinity of Exit 57. Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer carrying a load of pallets slipped off the shoulder of the interstate, with the truck flipping onto its side and the trailer turning and spilling out the pallets.
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
Former Alabama lawmaker, Trump fundraiser accused of groping woman at restaurant
An ex-Alabama legislator who campaigned in the state for former President Donald Trump has been charged with groping a woman at a restaurant. Perry Hooper Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sex abuse. An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant said Hooper was leaving the upscale Ravello Ristorante in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 16 when he approached the victim from behind at the host stand.
Making the Grade: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
What’s your favorite type of food? As a “Pooh-sized” woman, I’ve rarely met a food I didn’t like, to paraphrase Will Rogers. However, I’d have to say that my favorite food of all time would be Southern cooking. Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama, and Pearl Coker Patton and Vivian Brooks McEachern Adamson, my sweet grandmothers, were all amazing Southern cooks. Therefore, I grew up loving fried chicken, fried catfish, fried green tomatoes, fried apple pies (are you sensing a theme here?), cornbread, collard and turnip greens, chicken and dressing (in a pan; Southerners don’t stuff anything up a bird’s behind), cobblers and every other Southern dish which came out of their kitchens.
CPD unveils new vehicles and uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has a brand-new fleet of vehicles around town. Officers themselves are also suited in new gear from head to toe. The department hopes the new look will help boost officer morale. This is so much more than just a new look for Columbus Police Department Officers. Department […]
Two car theft attempts using trending method failed, says Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Across the country, there is trending car theft method that works on Kia vehicles made in 2011 and later and Hyundai vehicles made in 2015 or later. Thieves are able to start the cars with tools other than car keys. Fortunately, there have only been two attempts to use this method in […]
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three schools were placed on a temporary lockdown following an alleged threat, officials say. MCSD’s Director of Communications, Kimberly Wright, confirmed that administrators immediately placed Marshall Success Center on a secured perimeter due to how close the suspected threat was to the school. In addition,...
