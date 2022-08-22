ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Boiling Over: Pakistan Can't Bear the Cost of Afghan State Failure

Though economic and political instability in the country remains, the presence of multiple threats along the Pakistani-Afghan border requires an immediate, lasting solution. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has posed significant challenges for the United States, the Afghan Taliban government, and regular Afghans. However, the situation is also challenging for Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, especially Pakistan, which bore the brunt of two decades of U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and is now dealing with post-war stability challenges.
WORLD
The Independent

India’s ruling party suspends lawmaker arrested for insulting Prophet Muhammad

India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended a lawmaker after he allegedly made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.T Raja Singh, a member of the legislative assembly in the southern state of Telangana was suspended on Tuesday in connection with his comments in a social media video.Om Pathak, secretary of the BJP’s central disciplinary committee, said: “You have expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party.” “I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry,...
INDIA
960 The Ref

Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's protection from arrest through the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country's popular opposition leader. The decision effectively shields Khan from arrest until Sept. 1 over...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babar Awan
Person
Imran Khan
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf#Cricket#Reuters#Pakistani
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections

Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Terrorism
CBS News

Saudi Arabia sentences Salma al-Shehab to "unprecedented" 34-year jail term over tweets, rights groups say

Saudi Arabia has sentenced a woman to 34 years in prison and an additional 34 years under a travel ban for sharing her views on Twitter, according to rights groups. Salma Al-Shehab's prison sentence was longer than any previously given to an activist or dissident in Saudi Arabia, male or female, and might indicate an escalation in the Saudi government's crackdown against people who challenge its narrative, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) said.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

India sacks officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan

India's government has sacked three air force officers for the "accidental firing of a missile" into Pakistan in March. The incident had escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. Delhi had blamed the "deeply regrettable" incident on a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance. Islamabad warned Delhi to "be mindful of...
INDIA
UPI News

Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has given former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a temporary reprieve from arrest. Khan was charged with threatening government officials and a judge during a political rally. The charges against Khan created political tensions after he spoke out against top police officials...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy