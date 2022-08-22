Read full article on original website
Pakistan's Generals Want To Muzzle Imran Khan. It May Backfire
Police filed charges against the former PM under anti-terror legislation, after he vowed to sue police over the arrest of a close aide.
nationalinterest.org
Boiling Over: Pakistan Can't Bear the Cost of Afghan State Failure
Though economic and political instability in the country remains, the presence of multiple threats along the Pakistani-Afghan border requires an immediate, lasting solution. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has posed significant challenges for the United States, the Afghan Taliban government, and regular Afghans. However, the situation is also challenging for Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, especially Pakistan, which bore the brunt of two decades of U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and is now dealing with post-war stability challenges.
India’s ruling party suspends lawmaker arrested for insulting Prophet Muhammad
India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended a lawmaker after he allegedly made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.T Raja Singh, a member of the legislative assembly in the southern state of Telangana was suspended on Tuesday in connection with his comments in a social media video.Om Pathak, secretary of the BJP’s central disciplinary committee, said: “You have expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party.” “I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry,...
Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's protection from arrest through the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country's popular opposition leader. The decision effectively shields Khan from arrest until Sept. 1 over...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Washington Examiner
Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections
Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Senior Taliban cleric killed by a suicide bomber who had hidden explosives in his artificial leg
Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, who supported access to education for Afghanistan's girls and women, had been targeted by an ISIS affiliate before.
3 Indian Air Force officers were fired for accidentally launching a supersonic cruise missile into nuclear-armed neighbor Pakistan
Pakistan had initially prepared to retaliate, but held back when it noticed something was amiss about the launch.
Justice should be colour blind. So why is it served for Ukraine but not the Congolese? | Vava Tampa
While the west races to investigate Russia’s war crimes, it continues to ignore atrocities perpetrated on DRC for 20 years
Taliban say they were unaware Al Qaeda leader killed by U.S. strike was in Afghanistan
The Taliban have broken their silence over a U.S. drone strike that killed Al Qaeda’s top leader in Afghanistan’s capital, acknowledging his death and pledging to launch an investigation. The killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house Sunday has further strained relations between...
Saudi Arabia sentences Salma al-Shehab to "unprecedented" 34-year jail term over tweets, rights groups say
Saudi Arabia has sentenced a woman to 34 years in prison and an additional 34 years under a travel ban for sharing her views on Twitter, according to rights groups. Salma Al-Shehab's prison sentence was longer than any previously given to an activist or dissident in Saudi Arabia, male or female, and might indicate an escalation in the Saudi government's crackdown against people who challenge its narrative, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) said.
BBC
India sacks officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan
India's government has sacked three air force officers for the "accidental firing of a missile" into Pakistan in March. The incident had escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. Delhi had blamed the "deeply regrettable" incident on a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance. Islamabad warned Delhi to "be mindful of...
Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has given former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a temporary reprieve from arrest. Khan was charged with threatening government officials and a judge during a political rally. The charges against Khan created political tensions after he spoke out against top police officials...
Afghanistan's rulers try to modernize police force after a spate of deadly ISIS-K attacks
As the Taliban tries to contain ISIS-K, which is using the Taliban's own brutal insurgent-style tactics, Afghanistan's rulers are trying to modernize the nation's police force as a first line of defense. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from Kabul.
