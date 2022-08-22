The Wake Up anchor team got a chance to learn to square dance with some local square dancers, and now you can join the fun as well. The Western Dance Association is hosting a Salmon Barbeque and Dance on Sunday, August 28th, from Noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Western Dance Center on 1901 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley, and costs $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $10 for children 12 & under.

