KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley to go it alone on tourism promotion
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is pulling out of a regional partnership to determine expenditures of lodging taxes out of the desire to make its own decisions for use of about $800,000 per year. The city council accepted a petition from 60% of local hoteliers on Tuesday that...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley plows into 'ambitious' equipment replacement schedule
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley might be experiencing the hot, dry days of summer, but officials are already looking ahead at winter storms and how to ensure there are enough working snowplows to keep roads cleared. The issue facing the city, says Bill Helbig, director...
KHQ Right Now
SPD warning parents and kids to be on lookout for fentanyl pills resembling candy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The emergence of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in several states has prompted the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to issue a warning to parents in the community. The colorful pills have appeared in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington D.C., according to SPD. They have been found in various forms,...
KHQ Right Now
The Wake Up Show takes on square dancing with the Westen Dance Association
The Wake Up anchor team got a chance to learn to square dance with some local square dancers, and now you can join the fun as well. The Western Dance Association is hosting a Salmon Barbeque and Dance on Sunday, August 28th, from Noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Western Dance Center on 1901 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley, and costs $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $10 for children 12 & under.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Tribe prepares to release 125 Chinook salmon into the Spokane River
The Spokane Tribe will release 125 Chinook salmon into the Spokane River Wednesday. A ceremony is underway as of 1:25 p.m., and the fish will be released between 2-2:30 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
'This is really to restore our way of life': Hundreds gather to help return Chinook salmon to the Spokane River
"If you would've told me three years ago that we would be putting adult salmon in the upper Spokane River I would've smirked and said, 'No way'," Coeur d'Alene Tribe Councilmember Hemene James said. Hundreds of people turned out with James in People's Park on Wednesday for a little fishing...
KHQ Right Now
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People's Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People's Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own. Nobody...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Transit Authority announces new fare system
SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
KHQ Right Now
Kids 'shop with a cop' ahead of new school year
Kids participated in 'shop with a cop' ahead of the new school year. Spokane County undersheriff John Nowels said the event is an opportunity for kids have a positive experience with law enforcement.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane closes lanes for $700,000 street repair project
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is investing $80 million in new construction work this year and one of those projects involves lane closures for several weeks on north Monroe Street between Summit and Boone avenues. Inland Infrastructure will begin grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on...
KHQ Right Now
360 Coverage: Spokane Public Schools set to open 2 new middle schools
Spokane Public Schools will open two new middle schools this year. Denny Yasuhara Middle School and Pauline Flett Middle School will hold ribbon cutting ceremonies on the first day of school, Sept. 6.
KHQ Right Now
Malden farmer's 'Food Bank Cow' shot in the head, healed in time to be donated to families in need
MALDEN, Wash. - Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time. “Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said. Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts of...
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to water rescue, pull man from Spokane River with no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews rescued one man from the Spokane River near Boone Avenue on Thursday. Officials told KHQ the man was not injured and the scene is now clearing.
KHQ Right Now
Crews mop up fire in Newman Lake
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Crews are mopping up a shed fire in Newman lake, which spread to nearby brush and one tree. The fast response, involving multiple agencies, allowed crews to prevent the fire from spreading further. No people or animals were hurt in the fire, but deputies with the...
KHQ Right Now
City Council and Mayor Woodward at odds over placing public facilities
Spokane City Council approved an ordinance wresting control over placement of public facilities. Some in the community have expressed concerns the battle over public facility placement between the council and Mayor Nadine Woodward has caused more harm than good.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools board approves budget, strategic goals, labor contract at Wednesday meeting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public Schools (SPS) Board of Directors met Wednesday evening to vote on three key agenda items heading into the 2022-2023 school year: this year's budget, the district's strategic goals and the district's new labor contract with its teachers union–the Spokane Education Association (SEA). All...
KHQ Right Now
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers. KHQ isn’t aware of how they’re doing, but we do know that those teens are in a hospital as well as a 40-year-old.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools introduces two new middle schools for the 2022-2023 school year
SPOKANE, Wash. - In just two weeks, bright and eager faces, mixed in with a few nervous smiles, will be rushing through the front doors of two new middle schools in the Spokane Public Schools (SPS) District. “Welcome to Denny Yasuhara Middle School,” SPS Director of Capital Projects Greg Forsyth...
