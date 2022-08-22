ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley to go it alone on tourism promotion

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is pulling out of a regional partnership to determine expenditures of lodging taxes out of the desire to make its own decisions for use of about $800,000 per year. The city council accepted a petition from 60% of local hoteliers on Tuesday that...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

The Wake Up Show takes on square dancing with the Westen Dance Association

The Wake Up anchor team got a chance to learn to square dance with some local square dancers, and now you can join the fun as well. The Western Dance Association is hosting a Salmon Barbeque and Dance on Sunday, August 28th, from Noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Western Dance Center on 1901 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley, and costs $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $10 for children 12 & under.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People's Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People's Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own. Nobody...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Promise#The Open House#Cassano Import Foods
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Transit Authority announces new fare system

SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane closes lanes for $700,000 street repair project

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is investing $80 million in new construction work this year and one of those projects involves lane closures for several weeks on north Monroe Street between Summit and Boone avenues. Inland Infrastructure will begin grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews mop up fire in Newman Lake

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Crews are mopping up a shed fire in Newman lake, which spread to nearby brush and one tree. The fast response, involving multiple agencies, allowed crews to prevent the fire from spreading further. No people or animals were hurt in the fire, but deputies with the...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers. KHQ isn’t aware of how they’re doing, but we do know that those teens are in a hospital as well as a 40-year-old.
SPOKANE, WA

