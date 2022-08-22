Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
INDOT to study possibilities, connections, and future of Indianapolis’ urban interstates
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation today introduced ProPEL Indy, an initiative to evaluate I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop to update and maintain those corridors for the future. With development and growth in the downtown area and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the areas near I-65 and I-70...
readthereporter.com
Corbett: Pleasant Street “stroad” result of Noblesville city officials who refused to listen to citizens
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools launches inquiry into “Defund the Police?” poster incident
Hamilton Southeastern Schools announced Aug. 26 that Supt. Yvonne Stoles has selected local attorney Daniel E. Henke to lead an independent inquiry into a recent incident at Fishers High School involving a student assignment. When younger brother of fallen Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz returned to classes as a...
Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter
A Greenwood man has reached an agreement to avoid prosecution after admitting to entering another hotel guest’s room and taking her credit cards in March 2022.
'Southside Stench': Neighbors hope oil-recycling plant clears the air
'Southside Stench' An oil processing facility on the south side of Indianapolis will pay a $310,000 settlement after it allegedly violated the clean air act.
Inside Indiana Business
Westfield council delays vote on controversial NorthPoint II business park
The Westfield City Council on Monday night tabled a vote on a controversial business park proposal after the developer said it received a letter of intent for the site from a “global company.”. Chris Wilkes, senior vice president of South Bend-based Holladay Properties, told the council that Holladay has...
North Split project 'on track', local businesses optimistic about completion
The Indiana Department of Transportation's (INDOT) $350 million north split project is on track to be completed in time, but it hasn't stopped frustration among drivers and business owners.
readthereporter.com
Carmel would like to buy this house, lease it
The Carmel City Council recently approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the southeast corner of 106th Street and Lakeshore Drive East. The home, which is for sale and listed at $415,000, is at an intersection the city plans to convert into a...
I-70 reopens in Hancock County after long closure due to deadly crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Hancock County dispatchers confirmed at least one person died in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 70 east, near the State Road 9 interchange. All eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed shortly after the collision. A check of INDOT's traffic camera network showed cars and trucks stopped in both lanes for miles behind the crash.
WISH-TV
Clark-Pleasant Schools issues statement following shooting death of student
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation said Friday it was saddened for the family of Temario Stokes Jr., the 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was shot and killed Thursday in Greenwood. Clark-Pleasant schools also acknowledged in a statement provided to News 8 that the...
shelbycountypost.com
Parks department director returning to Decatur County Family YMCA
The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a new director. Rob Van Til, the current parks director, has announced his resignation to return to work for the YMCA in Greensburg. He stated on Wednesday at the parks board meeting that Friday is his last day in Shelbyville. “I’m a...
WTHR
Greenwood student killed 'could have changed a generation'
John Doran talked to Temario's mentor. He says the teen was going to be a change-agent for his generation.
WISH-TV
Report of shooting near Johnson County bus stop prompts reaction from schools
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police activity Thursday morning near a bus stop in Johnson County has prompted school districts in the area to take action. Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, which is headquartered in Whiteland, sent a safety alert to parents at around 7:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at a bus stop in the area.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
Indy mother killed inside Northeast side motel
27-year-old Alexis Ford was a mother. Police say Ford, 27, was found shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn off North Shadeland Avenue. That is near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69.
Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name
Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
Current Publishing
Carmel school board races set
The ballot has been set for the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees election on Nov. 8. Candidate filing ended at noon Aug. 26. Candidates are:. Jennifer Nelson-Williams (incumbent) Adam Sharp. District 3. Gregory (Greg) S. Brown. Jake Nichols. Incumbents Layla Spanenberg, who has represented District 1 since 2010, and...
Inside Indiana Business
Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor
Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s largest lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in […]
WISH-TV
IMPD in standoff in neighborhood on southwest side; people asked to avoid area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Thursday they are in a standoff with a man believed to have fired shots from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a...
