ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Request For Proposal#Director Of Development#County Road#Interstate 69
Inside Indiana Business

Westfield council delays vote on controversial NorthPoint II business park

The Westfield City Council on Monday night tabled a vote on a controversial business park proposal after the developer said it received a letter of intent for the site from a “global company.”. Chris Wilkes, senior vice president of South Bend-based Holladay Properties, told the council that Holladay has...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel would like to buy this house, lease it

The Carmel City Council recently approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the southeast corner of 106th Street and Lakeshore Drive East. The home, which is for sale and listed at $415,000, is at an intersection the city plans to convert into a...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

I-70 reopens in Hancock County after long closure due to deadly crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Hancock County dispatchers confirmed at least one person died in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 70 east, near the State Road 9 interchange. All eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed shortly after the collision. A check of INDOT's traffic camera network showed cars and trucks stopped in both lanes for miles behind the crash.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Clark-Pleasant Schools issues statement following shooting death of student

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation said Friday it was saddened for the family of Temario Stokes Jr., the 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was shot and killed Thursday in Greenwood. Clark-Pleasant schools also acknowledged in a statement provided to News 8 that the...
WHITELAND, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Parks department director returning to Decatur County Family YMCA

The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a new director. Rob Van Til, the current parks director, has announced his resignation to return to work for the YMCA in Greensburg. He stated on Wednesday at the parks board meeting that Friday is his last day in Shelbyville. “I’m a...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident

Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Chalkbeat

Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name

Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel school board races set

The ballot has been set for the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees election on Nov. 8. Candidate filing ended at noon Aug. 26. Candidates are:. Jennifer Nelson-Williams (incumbent) Adam Sharp. District 3. Gregory (Greg) S. Brown. Jake Nichols. Incumbents Layla Spanenberg, who has represented District 1 since 2010, and...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor

Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s largest lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy