Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge ordered the Justice Department on Thursday to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The directive from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart came hours after federal law enforcement officials submitted under seal the portions of the affidavit that they want to keep secret as their investigation moves forward. The judge set a deadline of noon Friday for a redacted, or blacked-out, version of the document. The order means the public could soon learn at...
How do we know when a recession has begun?
The government on Thursday updated its estimate of the U.S. economy's performance in the April-June quarter and confirmed what it had reported last month: That the economy shrank for two straight quarters.
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden called on Democrats Thursday “to vote to literally save democracy once again” — and compared Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland 75 days out from the midterm elections. Addressing an overflow crowd of thousands at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Biden said: “Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of your kids from gun violence is on the ballot, and it’s not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot.” “You have to choose,” Biden added. “Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” The events, in the safely Democratic Washington suburbs, were meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. He is aiming to turn months of accomplishments into political energy as Democrats have seen their hopes rebound amid the legacy-defining burst of action by Biden and Congress.
