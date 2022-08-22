MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre wasn’t planning a mass shooting as previously thought. Jonathan Moody, 30, of Ephrata, was arrested Aug. 19 after suspicious actions led Live Nation security to detain Moody and disarm him of two 9mm pistols, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

