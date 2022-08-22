Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man arrested at Gorge wasn't planning mass shooting
Jonathan Moody of Ephrata, Washington, was arrested Aug. 19 after suspicious actions led Live Nation security to detain Moody and disarm him of two 9mm pistols, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Office said man arrested at Gorge Amphitheatre wasn't planning a mass shooting as previously thought
MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre wasn’t planning a mass shooting as previously thought. Jonathan Moody, 30, of Ephrata, was arrested Aug. 19 after suspicious actions led Live Nation security to detain Moody and disarm him of two 9mm pistols, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff pleads guilty to rendering criminal assistance
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former county sheriff in Washington state has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son’s alleged drunk driving crash. Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of rendering criminal assistance...
