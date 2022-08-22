ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Orange Leader

AWARD WINNING — Louis Ardoin’s Bowling Lane home features beautiful and functional landscape

ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Pearson’s new to Jasper, but old pros in funeral preparation business

Pearson’s Cemetery Service may be fairly new to Jasper, but they’ve been around for a while in the funeral preparation business. Owned by Mark & Rachel Pearson, the business has been operating in Hemphill since 2009, and they opened their second location here in Jasper in 2020. Before...
JASPER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas

When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
HUNTINGTON, TX
kjas.com

Jasper City Council votes to allow sale of alcohol during city events

The Jasper City Council in a special called meeting on Wednesday voted to amend an ordinance in the City Charter which will allow the sale and consumption of alcohol along with the display and sale of controlled substances during city sponsored events. However, before you plan to display or sell any illicit drugs at Christmas in the Park or any other city event, the State of Texas says that’s not going to happen.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 25th, 2022

Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/18/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 25th, 2022:. Brookeland – 4 (Was 2 on 08/18/22) Jasper – 48 (Was 34 on 08/18/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 8 on 08/18/22) Buna – 7 (Was 9 on 08/18/22)
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Jasper County burn ban rescinded on Tuesday

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen on Tuesday rescinded a burn ban for the county which had been in effect for several weeks. This comes one day after Tyler County dropped its burn ban, and also after abundant rainfall began across the region and is expected to continue through the week.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Power outages in Orange due to single car accident

ORANGE — Some Entergy customers are out of power this morning after a single car accident in Orange. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Entergy's outage map can be viewed here. From Entergy Texas Media Release:. Single car accident causes outage at Entergy Texas substation...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Elouise Peek

Elouise Peek, 94, of Magnolia Springs, Texas died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Avalon Place in Kirbyville. Funeral service was held 12:00 noon Thursday, Aug.25, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Magnolia Springs with burial at Magnolia Springs Cemetery. Born April 13, 1928 in Magnolia Springs to Emma Westbrook and Alexander...
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, TX
12NewsNow

JACKASS star, comedian Steve-O coming to Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — JACKASS star, stand-up comedian and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is coming to Beaumont. He will be bringing 'The Bucket List Tour' to Julie Rogers Theatre Wednesday, December 14. The show starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m., according to a news release from Beaumont Events.
BEAUMONT, TX

