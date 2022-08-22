Read full article on original website
Related
Orange Leader
AWARD WINNING — Louis Ardoin’s Bowling Lane home features beautiful and functional landscape
ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.
Orange Leader
Letty LeBert answers why oak trees in Orange County and across SETX are dying
We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown. The past five years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions. This doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment, as well.
kjas.com
Pearson’s new to Jasper, but old pros in funeral preparation business
Pearson’s Cemetery Service may be fairly new to Jasper, but they’ve been around for a while in the funeral preparation business. Owned by Mark & Rachel Pearson, the business has been operating in Hemphill since 2009, and they opened their second location here in Jasper in 2020. Before...
This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas
When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Jasper City Council votes to allow sale of alcohol during city events
The Jasper City Council in a special called meeting on Wednesday voted to amend an ordinance in the City Charter which will allow the sale and consumption of alcohol along with the display and sale of controlled substances during city sponsored events. However, before you plan to display or sell any illicit drugs at Christmas in the Park or any other city event, the State of Texas says that’s not going to happen.
Rural Living With A Huge Screened In Porch In Newton, Texas
Here in Deep East Texas there is one thing that is certain. If you sit on the back porch long enough you might eat a bug. Sitting here at the station I hear red wasps head butt the window daily. If there were no glass windows, they would just be hanging out in the studio with me.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 25th, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/18/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 25th, 2022:. Brookeland – 4 (Was 2 on 08/18/22) Jasper – 48 (Was 34 on 08/18/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 8 on 08/18/22) Buna – 7 (Was 9 on 08/18/22)
Orange Leader
National Weather Service: Flash flooding watch in place for Orange County, extended region
The National Weather Service is warning Orange County and all Southeast Texas motorists about severe weather concerns for Wednesday. Thunderstorms are possible with high rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches or more in an hour, with rainfall totals exceeding 5 inches in some spots where thunderstorms repeat themselves. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sour Lake, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Little Cypress Mauriceville High School football team will have a game with Hardin-Jefferson High School on August 25, 2022, 16:30:00. Little Cypress Mauriceville High SchoolHardin-Jefferson High School.
kjas.com
Jasper County burn ban rescinded on Tuesday
Jasper County Judge Mark Allen on Tuesday rescinded a burn ban for the county which had been in effect for several weeks. This comes one day after Tyler County dropped its burn ban, and also after abundant rainfall began across the region and is expected to continue through the week.
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
fox26houston.com
Mom remembers when NICU baby was airlifted during Harvey
Eight babies were airlifted out of the neonatal intensive care unit in Beaumont after Hurricane Harvey. The mother of one of those babies reflects on the situation five years later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4beaumont.com
Power outages in Orange due to single car accident
ORANGE — Some Entergy customers are out of power this morning after a single car accident in Orange. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Entergy's outage map can be viewed here. From Entergy Texas Media Release:. Single car accident causes outage at Entergy Texas substation...
KFDM-TV
Lamar issues alert cautioning students; individual attempting to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT — The Lamar University President's Office released an alert declaring a campus emergency. The message notes that it is not a test or drill, stating in part, "Be advised that a suspicious individual is soliciting females in Lamar Parking lots. Do not approach or enter any vehicles belonging to individuals you are not familiar with."
Beaumont man arrested after pickup hits Entergy substation in Orange, knocks out power to more than 800 Friday morning
ORANGE, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested after his pickup truck struck an Entergy sub-station early Friday morning in Orange, causing more than 800 Entergy customers to lose electricity. The preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 3:10 a.m., a 2015 Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on Irving Street.
'We miss you already' : Vidor High School staff, students mourning loss of beloved and 'amazing' teacher
VIDOR, Texas — Staff and students at Vidor High School are mourning the loss of a beloved and "amazing" teacher. Lesley Newman taught cosmetology and was still employed as a teacher when she died, according to Vidor Independent School District Coordinator of Communication Deedra LaPray. Newman worked with the district for 10 years.
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Orange Leader
Car crash into Orange substation causes “extensive damage,” power outage
A single car crash at a substation in Orange resulted in more than 800 customers out of power, Entergy Texas announced Friday morning. The incident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Friday. Crews are on site and working to restore power as quickly as possible. For more information on the outage...
kjas.com
Elouise Peek
Elouise Peek, 94, of Magnolia Springs, Texas died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Avalon Place in Kirbyville. Funeral service was held 12:00 noon Thursday, Aug.25, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Magnolia Springs with burial at Magnolia Springs Cemetery. Born April 13, 1928 in Magnolia Springs to Emma Westbrook and Alexander...
JACKASS star, comedian Steve-O coming to Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — JACKASS star, stand-up comedian and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is coming to Beaumont. He will be bringing 'The Bucket List Tour' to Julie Rogers Theatre Wednesday, December 14. The show starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m., according to a news release from Beaumont Events.
Comments / 0