Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deion Sanders Reacts to Nick Saban's Big Contract Extension
The Jackson State head coach praised the Crimson Tide’s coach on his new deal.
Kirby Smart not comfortable with Oregon opener, ‘expect the unexpected’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart said it has been a good fall camp for his Georgia Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean he will be comfortable entering the Oregon game. “It’s new every year, you never get comfortable with a first game because you don’t really know what kind of team you have,” Smart told Buck Belue on 680 The Fan on Thursday.
50 Predictions for the 2022 WVU Football Season
Predictions, predictions, and more predictions! See what Schuyler Callihan expects to take place this season for WVU.
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals why he feared Alabama & Nick Saban
It’s safe to say that former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Alabama coach Nick Saban will go down as some of the top coaches in college football history. And there’s clearly plenty of mutual respect between the two coaches, who have faced each other several times. In...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
RELATED PEOPLE
Friday Night Focus: Top UGA Target Goes Off in Season Debut
The Corky Kell Classic has yet again produced a set of top performers, and a major UGA target is one of those.
ESPN computer predicts college football conference champions
We're getting closer to the college football season with analysts announcing their predictions for what to expect ahead of the 2022 kickoff. That includes the ESPN Football Power Index, which announced its projections for which teams have the best chance to win their conferences this year. ESPN ...
College football odds, lines for Week 0 games
The college football season will begin officially on Saturday, August 27 as Nebraska and Northwestern face off in Dublin, Ireland for the 2022 kickoff. But that's not the only game on tap for opening weekend, as 11 games in total are set to take place on the final Saturday of the month. Here are ...
Comments / 0