Two In Custody After Police Chase Leads To Airbag Theft Ring In Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested two men in connection to a rash of airbag thefts throughout Metro Detroit.

Dearborn police launched an extensive investigation following a rise in airbag thefts, primarily involving GM vehicles. The investigation led to two suspects who were observed breaking the window of a Chevy Malibu in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Mercury Drive in Dearborn around 3 a.m. on Aug. 18. The suspects then allegedly took off with the steering wheel before leading officers on a short pursuit.

After apprehending the suspects, officers were able to recover one stolen vehicle and 33 stolen airbags inside steering wheels.

The suspects, later identified as Montazer Al-Huchaimy and Ali Alwatan, are facing charges of Fleeing & Eluding, Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property, and Assaulting a Police Officer.

“Vehicle thefts cause great pain and disruption to our residents’ lives and livelihoods. That’s why the Dearborn Police Department takes these alleged crimes very seriously,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a press release. “I am proud of the work of our officers to thoroughly investigate and ultimately apprehend two individuals in connection with this rash of thefts across Metro Detroit.”

Both men are expected to appear in court for preliminary hearings on September 2.

