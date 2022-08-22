ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Two In Custody After Police Chase Leads To Airbag Theft Ring In Dearborn

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l73eA_0hR0V20200

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested two men in connection to a rash of airbag thefts throughout Metro Detroit.

Dearborn police launched an extensive investigation following a rise in airbag thefts, primarily involving GM vehicles. The investigation led to two suspects who were observed breaking the window of a Chevy Malibu in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Mercury Drive in Dearborn around 3 a.m. on Aug. 18. The suspects then allegedly took off with the steering wheel before leading officers on a short pursuit.

After apprehending the suspects, officers were able to recover one stolen vehicle and 33 stolen airbags inside steering wheels.

The suspects, later identified as Montazer Al-Huchaimy and Ali Alwatan, are facing charges of Fleeing & Eluding, Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property, and Assaulting a Police Officer.

“Vehicle thefts cause great pain and disruption to our residents’ lives and livelihoods. That’s why the Dearborn Police Department takes these alleged crimes very seriously,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a press release. “I am proud of the work of our officers to thoroughly investigate and ultimately apprehend two individuals in connection with this rash of thefts across Metro Detroit.”

Both men are expected to appear in court for preliminary hearings on September 2.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Westland police: Tesla autopilot not used in crash involving train

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Westland police say that a crash involving a Tesla and a train that happened Wednesday morning did not include the use of the Tesla's autopilot feature. On Aug. 24, at about 10:24 a.m., officers responded to a report of a car that was hit by a train on Merriman Road south of Michigan Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers talked to a 37-year-old Westland man who was involved in the accident. The man was driving a Tesla model 3. After speaking with the man, the initial investigation revealed that the crash was a result of driver error and not the Tesla's self-driving features.Police say the driver was examined at the scene for a minor injury, but he declined being transported for additional medical treatment.The train engineer received medical attention for stress related to the incident.No train passengers were injured.The road has since reopened. 
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Troopers find 2 loaded guns in vehicle after conducting traffic stop in Wyandotte

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found two loaded firearms in the vehicle after conducting a traffic stop in Wyandotte.The traffic stop happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 7 p.m. Troopers were on patrol in the area of 12th Street and Sycamore in Wyandotte when they conducted a traffic stop because a driver was not wearing their seatbelt.Police say while they were investigating, they located two loaded firearms inside the vehicle. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lincoln Park, and the passenger, a 24-year-old man from Wyandotte, were taken into custody for carrying concealed weapons.According to police, an investigators report will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.
fox2detroit.com

BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dearborn, MI
Cars
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

17-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A teen accused of fatally shooting another teen in Ypsilanti Township then turning himself into police has been arraigned on murder charges. Kawaun Deshawn Robinson, 17, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 22, on one count of open murder in connection with the shooting death of Deshawn Patterson, 17, court records show.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Ypsilanti man in custody charged with CSC, kidnapping 11 year-old girl

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11 year-old girl.According to a press release, the victim snuck out of her home on the night of May 20 and was picked up by 35 year-old Brandon Hutson and that's when the assault took place. The girl was located the following day.Hutson was arrested on August 24 and is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful imprisonment. He's currently lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.Ypsilanti Police Lieutenant Brent Yuchasz says due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information will be released.
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Gm#Metro Detroit#Mercury Drive#Fleeing Eluding#Dearborn Police#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
candgnews.com

Police identify woman accused of assaulting Meijer cashier

ROCHESTER HILLS — A woman accused of assaulting a Meijer cashier earlier this month has been identified by police. After asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, Stephen Huber, the communications officer for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the woman has been identified.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn police seek person of interest who dropped off gunshot victim at hospital

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking for help identifying a person who dropped off a wounded individual at a hospital in Dearborn. According to authorities, at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 21, a person was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital Fairlane in Dearborn. The individual was reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds.
Detroit News

Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail

Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Suspect stole wallet, spent $12K with credit card

The Bloomfield Township Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who reportedly used a credit card from a stolen wallet. According to police, the suspect took a wallet from a purse while its owner was at the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township on July 29. A...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff’s officials answer Pontiac’s questions on arrest

The Pontiac City Council has unanimously called for an outside investigation into the arrest of a mentally ill Franklin Road resident last week. The vote happened shortly after Oakland County Sheriff’s officials made a special presentation and for nearly an hour answered questions from council members. The Sheriff’s Pontiac...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy