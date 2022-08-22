NeNe Leakes Drops Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo After Accusing Kim Zolciak-Biermann Of 'Racist' Behavior

mega

NeNe Leakes is throwing the towel in on her battle with Bravo. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum withdrew her discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, NBC Universal, network executives including Andy Cohen after claiming the defendants violated federal employment and anti-discrimination laws.

Legal documents obtained by OK! on Monday, August 22, stated Leakes "dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice."

"All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal," the court papers stated . "No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this Court."

Despite calling it quits on the lawsuit now, the Glee actress will have the ability to revisit the case in the future if she chooses, as at the suit is a joint stipulation dismissal without prejudice between all parties .

When Leakes filed the suit in April, she alleged the network helped "foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged," and cited costar and former bestie Kim Zolciak-Biermann , who she claimed exhibited racist behavior for years.

In the filing, The New Normal actress alleged Bravo "did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior." The Don't Be Tardy star later went on to call the allegations "ridiculous."

Leakes was one of the original cast members of RHOA which premiered in 2008 but officially departed the series in 2020 after 12 seasons on the reality show.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them," the mother-of-two wrote in a tweet throwing shade at Cohen. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years."

“I want to release these voice recordings so bad," Leakes stated in another tweet, but without fully explaining what she meant.