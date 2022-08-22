ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NeNe Leakes Drops Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo After Accusing Kim Zolciak-Biermann Of 'Racist' Behavior

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRgRb_0hR0Upgp00
mega

NeNe Leakes is throwing the towel in on her battle with Bravo. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum withdrew her discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, NBC Universal, network executives including Andy Cohen after claiming the defendants violated federal employment and anti-discrimination laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03L2d1_0hR0Upgp00
mega

Legal documents obtained by OK! on Monday, August 22, stated Leakes "dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice."

NENE LEAKES 'VERY HAPPY' WITH NEW BF NYONISELA SIOH FOLLOWING HUSBAND GREGG'S TRAGIC DEATH: HE PUTS 'HER NEEDS FIRST'

"All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal," the court papers stated . "No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this Court."

Despite calling it quits on the lawsuit now, the Glee actress will have the ability to revisit the case in the future if she chooses, as at the suit is a joint stipulation dismissal without prejudice between all parties .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mLkX_0hR0Upgp00
mega

When Leakes filed the suit in April, she alleged the network helped "foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged," and cited costar and former bestie Kim Zolciak-Biermann , who she claimed exhibited racist behavior for years.

In the filing, The New Normal actress alleged Bravo "did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior." The Don't Be Tardy star later went on to call the allegations "ridiculous."

NENE LEAKES UNLOADS GA MANSION SHE SHARED WITH LATE HUSBAND GREGG FOR MILLIONS AS NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH NYONISELA SIOH BLOSSOMS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSXxd_0hR0Upgp00
mega

Leakes was one of the original cast members of RHOA which premiered in 2008 but officially departed the series in 2020 after 12 seasons on the reality show.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them," the mother-of-two wrote in a tweet throwing shade at Cohen. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years."

“I want to release these voice recordings so bad," Leakes stated in another tweet, but without fully explaining what she meant.

Comments / 5

Related
Distractify

Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure

For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards & More: Here's All Of The Bravolebrities Who Skipped Teresa Giudice's Lavish Wedding

Teresa Giudice's wedding was nothing short of a blended Bravo reunion. From Dorinda Medley to Kenya Moore and Chanel Ayan, the lavish Saturday, August 6, ceremony brought together Housewives from every corner of the world. However, there were a few noticeable Bravo stars missing aside from the headline-making absence of Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, who ended up bailing at the last minute after a blowout fight with Giudice and her new husband, Luis Ruelas, at the RHONJ season finale party. MELISSA GORGA GIVES UPDATE ON RELATIONSHIP WITH TERESA GIUDICE: 'WE DON'T EXACTLY WANT TO GO...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Ariana’s DUI: Everything to Know About the Arrest, More

After documenting her life on Don't Be Tardy, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Ariana Biermann made headlines for an incident outside of reality TV. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Ariana was arrested after being involved in a car crash. Amid her legal issues, the Bravo personality denied drinking and driving before the vehicle collision. “Ariana […]
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Andy Cohen
urbanbellemag.com

As Kandi Burruss Demands Respect for Todd Tucker, Bravo Gets Shady with Editing

Todd Tucker is tired of being pulled into Kandi Burruss’ feuds. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss doesn’t like it when Todd Tucker is dragged into her feuds. Todd isn’t a fan of this either. But that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode. While the cast was filming in Jamaica, they got together to have dinner. Sanya Richards-Ross said the trip would be a couples trip. So she wanted everyone to bring a plus one. Kandi brought Todd. And the conversation went left after Kandi called Marlo Hampton out. At the time, Marlo was very critical of Ralph Pittman. He decided that he would no longer adopt Drew Sidora’s son. He said the reason why he changed his mind is that the adoption was something the child’s biological father isn’t comfortable with.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Everything To Know About Wendy Williams' Only Son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy Williams was married to her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for nearly two decades until Williams slammed him with divorce papers after discovering he had been involved in years-long affairs. However, one good thing came of their doomed marriage. Less than two years after they said "I Do", they welcomed their first and only child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., on August 18, 2000. Hunter Jr. has been regularly featured on Williams' social media over the years with the former radio DJ gushing on the joys of motherhood and even previously admitting she would have loved to have more kids. Unfortunately,...
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old

Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Attorneys#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Nene Leakes Drops#The Real Housewives#Nbc Universal
RadarOnline

Mama June's Sister Jo 'Doe Doe' Shannon Undergoes Dramatic Body Transformation

Mama June's sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, is undergoing a dramatic body transformation to lead a healthier lifestyle, Radar has learned.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of her visit with weight loss medic Dr. Stephen Batash at his center in Rego Park, New York.Jo opted to have a Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, which is a "non-invasive and non-surgical procedure that reshapes and reduces the patient's stomach size by 70 to 80 percent," according to his website. "Suture Sculpt ESG is performed as an outpatient procedure so there is no hospital stay and patients are discharged to recover comfortably at home in...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice

Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

107K+
Followers
2K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy