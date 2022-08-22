ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man accused of killing Portsmouth toddler was granted bond thanks to mother’s testimony, attorney says

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

A man accused of fatally shooting a Portsmouth toddler was granted a $20,000 bond and released from jail Friday.

Al McNeil, who is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 2-year-old , was granted the measure of freedom by Circuit Court Judge Brenda Spry during a motion to appeal the initial ruling by Chief Judge Diane P. Griffin .

According to defense attorney Richard Davis III, of the KD&R Law Firm, it was the prosecution’s witness — Domontiona Osborne, the mother of the child — that swayed the judge to grant McNeil bond.

“She testified (McNeil) was negligent in handling the firearm,” Davis said.

The shooting happened the night of Aug. 10 inside an apartment in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. Court documents state McNeil told police the shooting was accidental. At one point he told Portsmouth police officers the gun accidentally fired when he dropped it inside the home but he later changed his story, saying the child got a hold of the gun and pulled the trigger while playing with it.

To convict McNeil of second-degree murder, Davis said, the prosecution will have to prove that McNeil acted maliciously in shooting the toddler. Davis added that he believes McNeil was “over charged” and said McNeil has consistently claimed the shooting was an accident, “which seemed to be confirmed by the child’s mother” in her statement to the judge Friday.

“Negligence is a far reach from malice,” Davis said.

McNeil will be monitored by GPS tracking device. He is allowed to go to work, his attorney’s office, court and home. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Police: Man charged in shooting that killed 4 in June

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say one man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting at a Virginia boarding house that killed four people in June, but a second man wanted in the case is still at large. News outlets report that Portsmouth's interim Police Chief...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
WAVY News 10

Fatal shooting in Oyster Point may have stemmed from road rage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the Oyster Point area of Newport News and investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a case of road rage. Newport News police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Richard Davis#Violent Crime#Circuit Court
cbs19news

Former officer pleads no contest after son fatally shot self

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A former police officer in Virginia has pleaded no contest to a charge related to his toddler son accidentally shooting himself with his father's service weapon. The 2-year-old died after the October shooting. The Daily Press reported Monday that former Newport News police officer Stefhone...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy