Will American Airlines Finally Eliminate International First Class?
We’ve predicted it for years, but a knowledgeable insider suggests that international first class on American Airlines is finally on the way out. Insider: American Airlines Will Eliminate International First Class. Currently, American Airlines offers its international or premium first class product onboard select Airbus A321 and Boeing 777-300ER...
Pilots from a bankrupt airline were just offered jobs by a competitor without a single interview
Pilots are in high demand lately -- such high demand, in fact, that pilots from the recently defunct ExpressJet Airlines are finding themselves with new job offers, without so much as an interview, days after their employer declared bankruptcy.
Not Breaking News: Frontier Airlines Sucks
Frontier Airlines Sucks is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. What I forgot is how much it sucks. I booked a flight to Phoenix on Frontier not solely because of the price but because of the convenient routing (see Back to Phoenix on Frontier). Seats. The best way to...
Bilt Rewards Transfer Partners: 3 New Airlines Added
Bilt Rewards members can redeem their points in many ways. One of the highest value options is to convert points into airline miles or hotel points with one of the Bilt Rewards transfer partners. While there were 11 transfer partners available, today they announced the addition of three more airlines for even more travel opportunities.
Match Your Airline Status To LATAM. Is It Worth It?
There’s a status match offer that launched recently which has been getting some buzz. You might be asking why a status match to an airline based in Latin America is of value to you. It’s a valid question. I’ll share my thoughts, but let’s cover the promotion first.
Lucid Air: Car And Driver's New 1,000-Mile EV Range & Charging King
Car and Driver came up with the idea to take electric vehicles on a 1,000-mile loop to figure out which options are best for EV road trips. The extensive loop factors in each car's range and charging times. The publication says the Lucid Air is the new winner, knocking the Tesla Model S out of the top spot, but there were issues, as expected.
A Woman Defends Her Refusal To Switch Airline Seats To Help Families Or Couples Sit Together
Jaci Stephen likes to flies Virgin Atlantic. When she does, it is only seat in 8A. If she can’t sit in seat 8A, she’s not going. And if you want her seat, forget about it. She flies other airlines too…and unless you are a celebrity, don’t even think about asking her to move seats.
Shrewd Move: United Airlines Dumps Air Wisconsin
Make no mistake, the decision by United Airlines to terminate its regional contract with Air Wisconsin was deliberate, strategic, and will ultimately serve the long-term growth goals of the carrier. Why United Airlines Dumped Air Wisconsin And Why American Airlines May Gain Little From Its New Regional Partner. In short,...
Emirates to serve Auckland and Kuala Lumpu with Airbus A380 from December
For those who can choose to fly south for the winter, Emirates is announcing that it will restore its non-stop A380 services to and from Auckland and Kuala Lumpur, starting from 1 December. Emirates Airbus A380 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The airline...
American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York
They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
Star Alliance offers paid-for access at Rio De Janeiro Airport
Star Alliance is increasing access at Rio De Janeiro Airport Lounge… for a fee. Star Alliance has expanded its paid lounge access service to its lounge at the Rio De Janeiro Airport. Looking at the access rules, Star Alliance Gold members, and passengers in eligible cabin classes on Star...
Review: The “New” Wingtips Lounge New York (JFK)
The Wingtips Lounge at New York JFK just got the upgrade of a lifetime after moving one door down after SWISS vacated its beautiful Terminal 4 lounge. The common space is beautiful…the lounge amenities are just as pitiful as before. The “New” Wingtips Lounge New York (JFK) Review...
These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study
Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
Marriott Mexican All-Inclusive Resort, Holiday Travel Chaos, ExpressJet Bankruptcy
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, August 25, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
