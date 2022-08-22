ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not Breaking News: Frontier Airlines Sucks

Frontier Airlines Sucks is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. What I forgot is how much it sucks. I booked a flight to Phoenix on Frontier not solely because of the price but because of the convenient routing (see Back to Phoenix on Frontier). Seats. The best way to...
Bilt Rewards Transfer Partners: 3 New Airlines Added

Bilt Rewards members can redeem their points in many ways. One of the highest value options is to convert points into airline miles or hotel points with one of the Bilt Rewards transfer partners. While there were 11 transfer partners available, today they announced the addition of three more airlines for even more travel opportunities.
Match Your Airline Status To LATAM. Is It Worth It?

There’s a status match offer that launched recently which has been getting some buzz. You might be asking why a status match to an airline based in Latin America is of value to you. It’s a valid question. I’ll share my thoughts, but let’s cover the promotion first.
Lucid Air: Car And Driver's New 1,000-Mile EV Range & Charging King

Car and Driver came up with the idea to take electric vehicles on a 1,000-mile loop to figure out which options are best for EV road trips. The extensive loop factors in each car's range and charging times. The publication says the Lucid Air is the new winner, knocking the Tesla Model S out of the top spot, but there were issues, as expected.
Shrewd Move: United Airlines Dumps Air Wisconsin

Make no mistake, the decision by United Airlines to terminate its regional contract with Air Wisconsin was deliberate, strategic, and will ultimately serve the long-term growth goals of the carrier. Why United Airlines Dumped Air Wisconsin And Why American Airlines May Gain Little From Its New Regional Partner. In short,...
American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York

They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study

Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
