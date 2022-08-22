ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

'His brain was Irretrievably broken:' Florida school shooter was damaged even before birth, defense attorney tells jury

By Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqo4D_0hR0RrLe00
Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill gives the defense’s opening statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

His actions were indefensible. Inexcusable, his lawyer said Monday.

But it’s time for a Broward jury to shift its focus, at least for a while, from the murders committed Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to the flawed, broken person who committed them — confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz.

In an 86-minute opening statement, Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill walked a tightrope, portraying Cruz as a victim from the womb, where his prenatal nutrition consisted of “Colt 45, Cisco wine, crack cocaine and cigarettes,” while making it clear that no one is trying to justify the 17 murders he committed on the Parkland campus.

“There is no defense to these crimes ,” McNeill said. But the defendant’s story did not begin the day he shot up the school, she said. It began with poor decisions made by the woman who brought him into the world.

Brenda Woodard, the defendant’s biological mother, was a drug-addicted Fort Lauderdale prostitute whose lifestyle put her son at a disadvantage from the start, McNeill said. “She was drinking, she was drugging, she was smoking, and she was selling her body,” she said.

Even after she decided to give him up for adoption, Woodard did little to ensure that the baby she was turning over to Lynda Cruz and her husband, Roger, was happy and healthy.

The couple came to South Florida from Long Island, New York, and Lynda Cruz, 48, longed to have a child to raise. Roger Cruz was already in his 60s. Nine months after they adopted Nikolas, they learned his mother was pregnant again. They would go on to adopt the half-brother, who they named Zachary.

During her pregnancy with Zachary, Woodard was in jail and receiving adequate medical care. Zachary Cruz was not born with the same mental challenges as his brother.

By the time Nikolas Cruz was 3 years old, he was exhibiting problems that led to him being seen by a psychiatrist. McNeill walked the jury through a tragic history of efforts to diagnose and treat Cruz while meeting his educational needs at the schools he attended.

“His brain was irretrievably broken,” McNeill said. He was nearly strangled by his own umbilical cord at birth and had to be rescued by doctors.

The defense is arguing Cruz suffered from Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, among other mental illnesses.

“You will hear that he received a lot of services,” she said.

Cruz was still a young child when he watched his adoptive father collapse in front of him from a fatal heart attack. He had bizarre outbursts in school that included acting up in class and sometimes acting like an animal. His teachers at Westglades Middle School begged for him to be transferred because his antics were depriving other students of their education, McNeill said.

The defense has been barred from raising the school and justice systems’ failures as mitigating factors, McNeill avoided casting blame on anyone but Cruz and, to a lesser extent, his adoptive mother, who sometimes took him off prescribed medications because they were too expensive.

Cruz made his best progress at Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach, McNeill said. By then it was clear that he had major behavioral issues, and the school had the staff and expertise to deal with it.

When he was assigned to Stoneman Douglas, a psychiatrist urged that he be kept out of the Junior ROTC program because of his unhealthy fascination with guns.

The advice was ignored.

Finally, tragically, Cruz declined continued mental health services after he turned 18. He was expelled from Stoneman Douglas a short time later.

On Feb. 14, 2018, he returned to the school.

It would only take one juror to keep Cruz off death row for the 17 murders he committed that day, and the juror would have to answer to no one for the decision.

“The decision can come from all of the things that Nikolas Cruz did not show those 17 souls,” McNeill said, turning the defendant’s rampage into a heartfelt plea not to respond in kind. “It can come from compassion. It can come from grace. It can come from mercy.”

Two witnesses were called to the stand to start the defense’s case — Carolyn Deakins, a recovering drug addict who walked the streets with Cruz’s biological mother and testified about the latter’s reckless lifestyle, and Danielle Woodard, Cruz’s biological half-sister.

Deakins testified Monday that she and Woodard were Fort Lauderdale prostitutes together in the late 1990s and when they weren’t turning tricks, they were getting high on whatever they could get — crack cocaine, alcohol, marijuana — even when Woodard knew she was pregnant with Cruz.

Deakins said she tried to get Woodard to stop abusing drugs during her pregnancy, “but she didn’t care” since the baby was going up for adoption.

At one point in her testimony, she looked at Cruz at the defense table and said, “Nikolas, I’m sorry, but that’s how it was.”

Woodard described her mother, who died earlier this year, as “horrible” and confirmed that Brenda Woodard made no effort to remain healthy during her pregnancy.

“She had addiction ... she always put that first,” Danielle Woodard said. The adoption was necessary “for him to have a better life, for him to take a different path.”

Woodard, who even as a young child called her mother by her first name, described a childhood that was anything but — an unstable home life, watching her mother drink, smoke crack cocaine and cigarettes and witnessing addiction-fueled outbursts and numerous arrests.

She recalled times when Brenda welcomed other addicts to use their efficiency apartment as a place to use drugs. Danielle Woodard would go to a neighbor’s house or walk on nearby train tracks.

“I spent a lot of time playing by the river right by here … Anything to get away,” Woodard said.

When Woodard walked in the courtroom Monday, it was only the second time she had seen her brother Nikolas. The first was when he was an infant, when she held him.

”He was full of life … moving around a lot. I was looking at him, holding him, he was looking back at me … real squirmy. And I looked at my mom, I said, can we keep him?”

The final defense witness on Monday was Susan Lubar, a teacher at River Glades Elementary whose classroom was where Cruz was between the ages of 3 and 5.

She described how he entered her class with developmental delays and language impairment, and “a lot of aggressive behaviors.”

“Nikolas would push children, would scratch at them, would topple over furniture. He would stay away from other children, and if they got too close to him he would basically pounce .... “ Lubar said.

She talked about his animal behaviors as something that she had not experienced with other children.

“Curling his hands into paws, hissing, scratching out, scaling furniture ... that was pretty unusual to see that,” she testified.

Lubar created a part of the classroom that allowed Cruz to act out his animal behaviors, by looking at animal books and playing with stuffed animals. It was used as a reinforcer to help him do classwork.

“He needed a very high reinforcer to come out of that and do some work ...” Lubar said. “That’s how I was able to work with him at all.”

The defense will continue to present its case when court resumes on Tuesday morning.

Staff writer Angie DiMichele contributed to this report.

Comments / 9

Jessica Dibenedetto Cicala
3d ago

There are millions like him and they don’t go premeditate a school massacre of their peers! #ParklandFryHim

Reply
12
Anthony Sanchirico
3d ago

Irretrievably broken, you say? well, you know what we do with things that can't be fixed and are a known danger to people? We dispose of them.

Reply
3
johnny
3d ago

Nonsense! Give the little murderer the needle already. Better yet, fire up Old Sparky.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘He dreams of killing.’ Warning about Parkland gunman fell through the cracks

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Mental health experts who treated the Parkland gunman in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School testified Thursday that they would not have been able to predict the tragedy based on what they knew. But one warning seemed to fall through the ...
PARKLAND, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 16: Therapist said gunman 'dreams of killing others'

FORT LAUDERDALE — The death penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz trial continued in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom this morning before ending at about noon. On Wednesday, Cruz's public defense team presented three witnesses, including two who worked with Cruz in a professional counseling setting and one who lived across the street from him as a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

'He was never right.’ Parkland gunman didn’t fit in, former neighbor testifies

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A former neighbor of the Parkland school shooter shared bizarre anecdotes about his childhood for jurors Wednesday, describing a boy who always seemed like something was “not right.” Steven Schusler, who lived across the street from Nikolas Cruz and his family for about six years, starting ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 46: Letter shows shooter was fixated on guns years before

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 46 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 45: Former neighbor shares strange story in court

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 45 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Make him a better person.’ Parkland gunman’s childhood on display in courtroom, in testimony and photos

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland school shooter was a child once, a baby-faced kid who posed for pictures with his family and smiled dutifully, a little boy enrolled in day care like so many other children his age. But still, he was a problem. He got into fights, barely spoke and sometimes acted like an animal. ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
nypressnews.com

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled ‘666’ on prison cell wall in his own blood

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled “666” with his own blood on a prison cell wall ahead of his ongoing sentencing trial, according to a newly released image. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office made public a trove of the killer’s maniacal prison drawings and writings this week — including the Satanic cellblock graffiti he scribbled in May.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?

Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward schools will hire consultant to review grand jury report and ID any needed fixes

One of the next steps in the wake of a critical grand jury report that looked into Broward schools will be to hire an outside consultant to help assess the findings, Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said Wednesday. The 122-page grand jury report details mismanagement within Broward schools after the Parkland mass shooting. It was completed in April 2021, but was publicly released more ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorney#Defense Lawyer#Guns#Mental Health Services#Violent Crime#Florida Sun Sentinel
CBS Miami

Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County

MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community continue to protest after receiving eviction notices

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Lakeside Park Estates residents are looming eviction as their mobile home park was purchased by Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian telecaster. With plans to close the park, residents and supporters showed up Thursday morning to the Broward County Commission’s meeting to voice their fears while partnering with the grassroots group, Florida Rising.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Florida school shooter's birth mom abused cocaine, alcohol

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The birth mother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz abused crack cocaine and alcohol during her pregnancy, his half-sister and another witness testified Monday -- a circumstance that his lead attorney said left him with “an irretrievably broken” brain and set him on the road to mass murder. Cruz’s attorneys began their defense Monday, hoping to convince his jury to sentence him to life without parole instead of death for slaying 14 students and three staff members during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School His lead attorney, Melisa McNeill, told the jury during her deferred opening statement that Cruz has fetal alcohol and drug issues that weren’t dealt with adequately by his adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, who suffered from severe depression and financial woes after her husband died suddenly when their son was 5. McNeill told the jury that doesn’t excuse what her 23-year-old client did, but are factors they should consider as her team presents its case over several weeks. “He is a brain-damaged human,” she said.
Click10.com

South Florida man accused of stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Miami man on Tuesday after he was accused of choking and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend, as well as stalking her. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Yordan Valdes faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, battery and stalking, as well as contempt of court for violating an order to not contact the victim.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cisco
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Parkland school shooter’s drawings in jail result in suicide watch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Parkland school shooter has been drawing and writing while in Broward County jail. He writes on the wall of his cell. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill vaguely mentioned Cruz’s disturbing behavior during her opening statement in court on Monday. It was an indication that this will come up as the defense presents a case to try to save his life.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wilton Manors elected officials want a big raise. So they’re giving themselves one.

Many of us think we aren’t paid nearly enough for what we do. You can include the Wilton Manors mayor and commission, who have groused that their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. So on Tuesday night, they voted 5-0 to give themselves a raise. The mayor’s annual pay will rise from $11,250 to $30,000 — a 166% increase — and the commissioners’ pay will go from $9,750 ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Nikki Fried can’t back allegations she made against reporters

Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried falsely claimed reporters who examined her policies on sugar cane burning were paid by environmental activists. Fried’s comment followed the publication of a 6,000-word investigation by The Palm Beach Post into Fried’s promise as agriculture commissioner to make “historic changes” to sugar cane harvesting.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy