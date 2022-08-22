ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Washington Missourian

Union P&Z Board recommends new apartments

Union could be getting 48 new apartment units, with more on the way. Golden Management Inc., of St. Louis, is planning to build the apartments on 18.22 acres it plans to buy from Richard Bolzenius.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington Council debates proposal to give staff 8% pay hike

In a room filled with a large number of city employees, members of the Washington City Council debated Monday evening, a proposal that would increase salaries for city workers by 8 percent. “Tonight, we can tell people what our values are as a city — do we value building this...
WASHINGTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
Washington Missourian

Central Elementary HVAC project costs jump

The replacement of the heating and cooling system at Central Elementary School in Union will cost significantly more than originally expected. The Union R-XI School District Board of Education unanimously approved paying Bales Construction Co., of Waynesville, $2.3 million at its Aug. 17 meeting. Bales was the low bidder out of four companies, beating out Integrated Facility Services, of Fenton, which bid $2.7 million.
UNION, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

FEMA: No Money for Cars With Expired Tags

St. Louis is notorious for its drivers cruising around with registration tags that are months, and often years, out of date. Expired temp tags are such a common sight in the city that lax attitudes around them have become an unwritten rule. However, anyone who was driving around with expired...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Franklin County Silver Games set for September

Lace up your sneakers, dust off your dancing shoes and start stretching — the Franklin County Silver Games are returning this September. The 32nd Annual Silver Games, which will largely be held in Franklin County, are set for Friday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 16. The games are open to anyone 50 years of age or older, with registration open until Aug. 15.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns investments are drawing more customers to other Augusta businesses

When Kelly Dolan looked out the window of her bed and breakfast this past weekend, she saw parked cars lining both sides of Walnut Street in downtown Augusta. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that many cars parked on Walnut Street,” said Dolan, who moved from Wildwood to Augusta three years ago after purchasing H.S. Clay House Bed & Breakfast.
AUGUSTA, MO
921news.com

CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE

Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Law enforcement agencies report staffing shortages

Like countless other professions, area law enforcement agencies are experiencing staffing shortages. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said his department is down 11 staff members, including two road officers, eight officers at the Franklin County Jail and a new school resource officer for the Lonedell School District. He said many of the open jail positions were recently created after a deal with the U.S. Marshal Service to house up to 40 federal inmates awaiting trial.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union seeks state grant to fund new industrial park

The city of Union is seeking an Industrial Site Development Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We’re trying to apply for a grant to, hopefully, get out and find another piece of ground to develop a new industrial park,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. earlier this month.
UNION, MO
krcgtv.com

Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri

Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union schools offering free breakfast

With it looking less likely that the federal government will continue to cover the cost of student meals, the Union R-XI School District is serving up free breakfasts. The district Board of Education approved free breakfast for all students for the fall 2022 semester at its Wednesday, Aug. 17, meeting, while leaving open the possibility of continuing the program into the spring semester. The federal government has paid for school breakfasts and lunch the last two years.
UNION, MO

