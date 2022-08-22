Read full article on original website
Related
St. Louis organizations help Missourians sign up for photo IDs needed to vote
ST. LOUIS — Right now in Missouri, advocates are suing the state of Missouri and the secretary of state to block its new photo identification requirement for voters. The Missouri legislature passed HB 1878, which takes effect Sunday. Just this week, the Missouri League of Women Voters and Missouri...
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
Washington Missourian
Union P&Z Board recommends new apartments
Union could be getting 48 new apartment units, with more on the way. Golden Management Inc., of St. Louis, is planning to build the apartments on 18.22 acres it plans to buy from Richard Bolzenius.
Washington Missourian
Washington Council debates proposal to give staff 8% pay hike
In a room filled with a large number of city employees, members of the Washington City Council debated Monday evening, a proposal that would increase salaries for city workers by 8 percent. “Tonight, we can tell people what our values are as a city — do we value building this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Scammers pose as police calling to demand money
Sheriff's departments from Missouri and Illinois warned the public about scam artists pretending to be deputy sheriffs.
Washington Missourian
Central Elementary HVAC project costs jump
The replacement of the heating and cooling system at Central Elementary School in Union will cost significantly more than originally expected. The Union R-XI School District Board of Education unanimously approved paying Bales Construction Co., of Waynesville, $2.3 million at its Aug. 17 meeting. Bales was the low bidder out of four companies, beating out Integrated Facility Services, of Fenton, which bid $2.7 million.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
FEMA: No Money for Cars With Expired Tags
St. Louis is notorious for its drivers cruising around with registration tags that are months, and often years, out of date. Expired temp tags are such a common sight in the city that lax attitudes around them have become an unwritten rule. However, anyone who was driving around with expired...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Franklin County Silver Games set for September
Lace up your sneakers, dust off your dancing shoes and start stretching — the Franklin County Silver Games are returning this September. The 32nd Annual Silver Games, which will largely be held in Franklin County, are set for Friday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 16. The games are open to anyone 50 years of age or older, with registration open until Aug. 15.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns investments are drawing more customers to other Augusta businesses
When Kelly Dolan looked out the window of her bed and breakfast this past weekend, she saw parked cars lining both sides of Walnut Street in downtown Augusta. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that many cars parked on Walnut Street,” said Dolan, who moved from Wildwood to Augusta three years ago after purchasing H.S. Clay House Bed & Breakfast.
921news.com
CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE
Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
Washington Missourian
Law enforcement agencies report staffing shortages
Like countless other professions, area law enforcement agencies are experiencing staffing shortages. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said his department is down 11 staff members, including two road officers, eight officers at the Franklin County Jail and a new school resource officer for the Lonedell School District. He said many of the open jail positions were recently created after a deal with the U.S. Marshal Service to house up to 40 federal inmates awaiting trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thieves targeting St. Louis marijuana dispensaries
St. Louis Police are looking into a possible break-in at a marijuana dispensary.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Washington Missourian
Union seeks state grant to fund new industrial park
The city of Union is seeking an Industrial Site Development Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We’re trying to apply for a grant to, hopefully, get out and find another piece of ground to develop a new industrial park,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. earlier this month.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
Gov. Mike Parson is traveling around Missouri calling on financial relief for the state's biggest business. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St....
krcgtv.com
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
Fake priest wanted for rape arrested in Missouri
A fugitive wanted for rape is in custody in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
mycouriertribune.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Washington Missourian
Union schools offering free breakfast
With it looking less likely that the federal government will continue to cover the cost of student meals, the Union R-XI School District is serving up free breakfasts. The district Board of Education approved free breakfast for all students for the fall 2022 semester at its Wednesday, Aug. 17, meeting, while leaving open the possibility of continuing the program into the spring semester. The federal government has paid for school breakfasts and lunch the last two years.
Comments / 0