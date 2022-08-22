Like countless other professions, area law enforcement agencies are experiencing staffing shortages. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said his department is down 11 staff members, including two road officers, eight officers at the Franklin County Jail and a new school resource officer for the Lonedell School District. He said many of the open jail positions were recently created after a deal with the U.S. Marshal Service to house up to 40 federal inmates awaiting trial.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO