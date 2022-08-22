Read full article on original website
How water use has to change: 3 problems that loom over Colorado River ‘solutions’
With only about a fourth of Lake Mead's water remaining and the Colorado River under attack, it's time to change the conversation about water in the Southwest U.S., according to one conservationist.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a new way to crack down on water usage and water waste in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) is rolling out new technology that keeps a closer eye on how much water people are using in their yards. It’s...
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
Highway into Death Valley closed again by flash flood
The main highway into Death Valley from Nevada has been closed Thursday night due to more flash flooding.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
pugetsound.media
Cristen Drummond Returns To Las Vegas TV News
When last seen on Vegas tv news, Cristen Drummond worked for KLAS 8 News Now. Cristen returns to Vegas tv news, viewers can catch her at KSNV News 3. She is an Emmy nominated journalist who most recently worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
Fox5 KVVU
FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
KDWN
Weirdest Weather Events That’ve Happened In Las Vegas, Clark County
This year, Las Vegas has seen its most intense monsoon season in over a decade. According to the National Weather Service, we haven’t received over an inch of rainfall since 2015. This year, Las Vegas received 1.28 inches of rainfall. And this abnormal weather has come with some dire consequences.
I-Team: Tony Hsieh planned theme park where visitors paid in seashells, attorneys say nitrous oxide abuse led to alleged exploitation
Tony Hsieh was planning a cashless theme park where visitors would pay in seashells in his drug-fueled final months, which left him "vulnerable to exploitation," lawyers for his estate say.
8newsnow.com
Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
MSG & Allegiant Fires, More Fontainebleau Info, Bye Bye Bally’s, Caesars New Dome & Golden Steer!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including more info on the newest resort coming to Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Watching for storms today, with drier changes on the horizon
LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Clouds and sunshine this Thursday with plenty of leftover humidity stuck in southern Nevada. And there’s enough instability to fire off thunderstorms across the desert again by the afternoon into tonight, so watch the skies if you’re going to be outdoors. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has drier southwest breezes […]
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
The Palm’s Casino Resort is back in action
Entertainment Host Sam Rubin took a trip down to the new and improved Palm’s Casino Resort that is back in action and is open for business. This resort is great for any day and anytime. The resorts poolside is open from early morning to the night time where you can kick back and chill in […]
Nevada ‘Black Book’ gets new entry, maybe a new direction
The newest name in Nevada's "Black Book" could signal a new direction for law enforcement -- taking a hard line against sex trafficking and other criminal activity that is attracted to casinos.
12 golden retrievers rescued in Asia arrive in Las Vegas for adoption
Goldens Without Borders representatives said seven of the 12 golden retrievers were still eligible for adoption and bring fostered until a candidate was accepted.
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
