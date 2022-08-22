ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
pugetsound.media

Cristen Drummond Returns To Las Vegas TV News

When last seen on Vegas tv news, Cristen Drummond worked for KLAS 8 News Now. Cristen returns to Vegas tv news, viewers can catch her at KSNV News 3. She is an Emmy nominated journalist who most recently worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS.
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
Fox5 KVVU

FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
lasvegasmagazine.com

Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas

Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
8newsnow.com

Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
8 News Now

Watching for storms today, with drier changes on the horizon

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Clouds and sunshine this Thursday with plenty of leftover humidity stuck in southern Nevada. And there’s enough instability to fire off thunderstorms across the desert again by the afternoon into tonight, so watch the skies if you’re going to be outdoors. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has drier southwest breezes […]
KTLA

The Palm’s Casino Resort is back in action

Entertainment Host Sam Rubin took a trip down to the new and improved Palm’s Casino Resort that is back in action and is open for business. This resort is great for any day and anytime. The resorts poolside is open from early morning to the night time where you can kick back and chill in […]
