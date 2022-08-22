Read full article on original website
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com
Dress the Child seeks chefs, volunteers, donors for Oct. 23 event at Amador Live
The need is the same, but the event and the venue are different, as Dress the Child of Las Cruces hosts a brand-new fundraiser that is bigger and better than ever. Chefs, sponsors, volunteers and ticket buyers are welcome to support the program, which provides new clothes and shoes to children in need.
Sweet Addiction Bakeshop in Central EP Closing, Final Day Aug. 27
After five years, Sweet Addiction, located at 2831 Mobile Ave. on the corner of Piedras, is saying goodbye. On Saturday, August 27th, from 11 AM to 6 PM (or at least until they sell out) Sweet Addiction Bakeshop will be closing their doors forever. Owner Paloma has been baking for...
Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year
There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
riviera-maya-news.com
Residents wake to find abandoned vessel docked outside Isla Mujeres hotel
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Another abandoned boat has been found off Isla Mujeres. The latest vessel was located docked near Kin-Ha. Inside the homemade boat, police located clothing, blankets, fuel and water containers along with a car engine for power. The metal makeshift vessel was found early Thursday morning...
6 El Paso Spots That Made Travel Channel’s Delicious Destinations
We're recapping all six restaurants featured on the Travel Channel's Delicious Destinations. Did you know The Travel Channel was in El Paso for a segment of Delicious Destinations featuring celebrity chef and host Andrew Zimmern?. Andrew Zimmern is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel's...
KFOX 14
Mariachi Rock Revolution to perform at 32nd annual Minerpalooza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Minerpalooza will take place at the University of Texas at El Paso on Sept. 2. The event is the University’s annual celebration to kick off the academic year. Entertainment lineup. Mariachi Rock Revolution, a metal-fueled Mariachi-infused spectacle of sight and...
El Paso Zoo to Hold K-Pop Night at the Zoo in September
The K-pop obsessed are going to want to be at the El Paso Zoo the second Saturday in September. The global phenomenon will take center stage at the first-ever In the Zoop: K-pop Night at the Zoo. It will be a Seoul-ful night at the zoo that evening as they celebrate all things K-pop.
KFOX 14
Chihuahuas unveil Flamin' Hot Cheetos jerseys
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Chihuahuas are turning up the heat. The team partnered with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, to bring a night of CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT fun to Southwest University Park when the Chihuahuas take on the Salt Lake Bees. The night includes an autographed jersey auction,...
El Paso Coliseum hosts events this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Coliseum is getting ready for a weekend full of events. On Friday, Matute will celebrate 15 years of their career, displaying a musical experience as they bring their Quincenera World Tour to the El Paso Coliseum. The big hits of the 80’s will be accompanied Jorge, Tana, […]
KFOX 14
Survey: Shoppers plan to spend $178 on Labor Day weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With Labor Day sales around the corner, RetailMeNot, the online coupon company, has listed what discounts will be available for Labor Day weekend sales. Labor Day weekend will have discounts on categories like grills, mattresses and appliances. RetailMeNot surveyed over 1,000 shoppers to discover...
Halloween Spirit Is Up After Cucuy Appears on the Juarez Bridge
There is a certain Facebook some people in the borderland follow for business and pleasure. You may or may not have heard of Reporte de Puentes if you don't cross the border often. Some people in El Paso and mainly those who do cross the bridge from time to time...
KVIA
Puppies abandoned outside El Paso’s Animal Rescue League
EL PASO, Texas -- Three puppies were recently dumped outside of Animal Rescue League, a non-profit rescue shelter. They were left on a hot day in a box, covered with a heavy blanket, in their own feces and vomit. It's not an uncommon sight for director Loretta Hyde, who says those puppies are lucky a neighbor called to alert her they were there.
Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again
Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?
The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
desertexposure.com
‘Walking with Herb’
A locally produced film, “Walking With Herb,” may be the tip of the iceberg in creating a booming movie industry in southwestern New Mexico. The announcement came July 26 when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talked about the state’s funding of a film school at Doña Ana Community College. The governor said she hopes this investment will help prepare students for potential careers in film and production, she said. In turn, this would enhance the appeal for movie producers to make films in our area and hire our workers, Lujan Grisham said. Plans also may include the construction of a movie sound stage in Las Cruces, the governor said.
El Paso News
Fort Bliss National Cemetery fixes sunken graves after rain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In past years, the Fort Bliss National Cemetery has seen a lot of sunken graves. This year there have only been 140. In 2006 there were around two to three thousand sunken graves. Last year there were around 800. According to Francisco Gonzalez, the director at...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
las-cruces.org
Kudos to Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department
TO: Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department. FROM: John Hefley, Director of USSSA Girls Youth Fast Pitch. I normally post in Facebook to recognize the maintenance crew for their efforts but I believe this letter serves a better perspective on how I truly appreciate their hard work and endurance to make a negative situation into a positive one.
KFOX 14
WBAMC opens new children's waiting room for beneficiaries with appointments
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA collaborated to open a children’s waiting room for enlisted TRICARE beneficiaries who may need someone to watch their children during their appointments. The ASYMCA Children’s Waiting Room is located in...
