A locally produced film, “Walking With Herb,” may be the tip of the iceberg in creating a booming movie industry in southwestern New Mexico. The announcement came July 26 when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talked about the state’s funding of a film school at Doña Ana Community College. The governor said she hopes this investment will help prepare students for potential careers in film and production, she said. In turn, this would enhance the appeal for movie producers to make films in our area and hire our workers, Lujan Grisham said. Plans also may include the construction of a movie sound stage in Las Cruces, the governor said.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO