15 million Medicaid/CHIP enrollees will lose coverage after Covid-19 public health emergency ends
Once the Covid-19 public health emergency ends, a projected 17.4% of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program enrollees will lose coverage, a new report found. This amounts to about 15 million people. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report, released Tuesday, is based on historical patterns of...
CMS calls on states to tie Medicaid payments to quality measures for nursing homes
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is asking states to use Medicaid payments to incentivize better outcomes for nursing home residents and improve staffing. CMS issued a bulletin on Monday detailing actions states can take to improve care in nursing homes. The initiatives outlined can be implemented immediately through the Medicaid state plan, waiver or demonstration process. These include creating a minimum nursing home staffing requirement, reducing resident room crowding, strengthening the Medicare Skilled Nursing Facility Value-based Purchasing program, and reinforcing the safeguards against unnecessary medications and treatments.
How a Major COVID Relapse Could Soon Hit America—and the World
Federal COVID funding is beginning to run out in the U.S. As the once-extensive government investment in vaccines, therapies and testing vanishes, epidemiologists are bracing for a major shakeup in—some would say “collapse of”—critical efforts to contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Vaccine initiatives could suffer the biggest blow. With the impending end of government funding, Americans would have to start paying for their own COVID shots—a disincentive that could further suppress the country’s middling vaccination uptake, currently plateaued at 67 percent “fully” vaccinated, usually with two doses of a messenger-RNA vaccine.Another likely victim is COVAX, the international vaccine consortium that buys jabs...
Government issues final rules to prevent surprise medical bills
People continue to get “surprise medical bills” for unknowingly being treated by providers outside of their health insurance network even after Congress passed a law banning this. On Friday, the Department of Labor, Department of the Treasury and Department of Health and Human Services took a step that...
