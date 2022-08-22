Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
How Has the Pandemic Changed Your Approach to Photography?
The pandemic has been one of the most impactful events in the lifetimes of most that are alive today. It has been singular and brutal, affecting people, businesses, and infrastructure. Whether you're a professional photographer or a hobbyist, it undoubtedly changed the status quo for you, but how?. One conversation...
Fstoppers
How You Can Create a Short Film
It might seem to be an easy transition for a photographer to become a filmmaker. At the core of each of these disciplines is storytelling. A photographer tells a story in a single instant captured at the decisive moment, while a filmmaker tells a story over a period of time, often incorporating elements such as editing and sound to help tell that story.
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
How I embraced mobile photography through instant photos
I've never been much of a photographer. When my friends and I got our first smartphones in high school, we weren't the kind to pose for photos. I don't think any of us had Instagram accounts, so any pictures we captured stayed on whatever device was in our pockets at the time.
The best Google Photos editing tips and tricks
Google Photos started as the default gallery app on Android and eventually became a one-stop solution to back up media files, edit images and videos, and create beautiful memories. Google Photos' editing capabilities have evolved to a stage where the majority won't need a separate photo editing app to make small tweaks.
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser
An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
CNET
Why You May Want to Revoke Precise Location Permissions From Instagram
Yes, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other social media services may keep track of your exact location, but just because they do doesn't mean that people with malicious intent, like stalkers, can see where you are too. A viral post making the rounds on Instagram and Twitter warns users that people...
Fstoppers
Learn How These Pin-up Portraits Were Lit and Shot
Shooting portraits on location is a fantastic way to add some drama to your shots or to use the surrounding environment to complement your subject and to tell a story. If you would like to improve your lighting and portraiture, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you how one photographer lit, posed, and shot a series of pin-up portraits using four different lighting setups.
Fstoppers
DJI's New Drone Is Mind Blowing
The new DJI Avata dropped today and this little drone looks absolutely incredible. Let me first start by saying that I think DJI drones in general are some of the most incredible products made in the last decade. It seems like every 3 months another DJI drone comes out that makes the previous model feel obsolete.
How to improve your food photos for internet clout
Chances are you've seen plenty of pictures of food on the internet. It's almost inescapable, and it's understandable to want as many people as possible to see something you worked hard to make. There are entire Facebook groups and subreddits devoted to sharing pictures of food, but as a bonus, sharing on Reddit can rack up karma that people will see next to your name. Like achievement points in games, there's no real point in boosting this other than the dopamine hit that comes from external validation and seeing a number next to your name get bigger. Still, it can be fun to rack up lots of imaginary internet points this way.
Fstoppers
Why You Might Want to Consider External Power Sources for Your Mirrorless Video
Simplicity is the name of the game when it comes to powering your video system. We’ve all had it drilled into our heads in recent years that, when it comes to camera gear, smaller is better. In fact, that was always one of the main selling points when prodding photographers to switch from DSLR to mirrorless was the promise of weight savings and more nimble gear. Whether that ever actually bore itself out or not might be a matter of opinion. For me personally, I’ve realized that my mirrorless cameras, once one adds the lenses and accessories, tend to be just as large as their DSLR counterparts in most cases. Likely this has to do with my own personal use case. But, needless to say, whatever advantages have come with my switch to mirrorless have very little to do with the size of the rig.
Business Insider
Does Instagram notify when you screenshot a story or post? Instagram screenshot notification rules, explained
Instagram screenshots only trigger notifications for disappearing photos or videos in private DM threads. Notifications aren't sent for screenshots of Instagram stories, posts, or reels. Screenshot notifications have changed in the past and may again, so make sure to check from time to time. Maybe you want to screenshot a...
Business Insider
How to allow camera access on Snapchat so you can take photos and video in the app
To get the most out of Snapchat, you need to give the app permission to use your phone's camera. Whether you have an iPhone or Android device, the process is simple, and you can generally do this the first time you use the app. But if you need to allow camera access in Snapchat afterward, you can do it with a quick trip to the Settings app.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Impressive Sony a1 Mirrorless Camera
The Sony a1 mirrorless camera is, by far, one of the most capable and versatile cameras ever released, with just about every feature you could ever want for any photo or video need you might have. This excellent video review takes a look at the camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
YouTube's new watermarks for Shorts are here to discourage cross-posting to TikTok and Instagram
Scrolling through your social media feed and encountering TikToks cross-posted to Instagram as Reels (before eventually, everything ends up on YouTube) isn't exactly something out of the ordinary. Sure, maybe you've already seen the creator's work on its original platform, but users in general don't seem to mind the repetition. Developers are another story, and we've already seen attempts to watermark videos to discourage cross-posting. Unlike TikTok, YouTube hasn't been placing a watermark on Shorts videos thus far, but that's all changing now.
WhatsApp Communities are messing up how you access your camera
Earlier this week, WhatsApp started beta testing its new Communities feature on Android with the potential to enhance the group chat experience on the app. For users involved with the test, the option to create new Communities occupies a spot in the tab bar on the far left-hand side, alongside options for chats, status, and calls. That's where the camera shortcut used to live — so how were you supposed to snap pics? Thankfully, it looks like WhatsApp has already found a new spot for the camera.
dronedj.com
DJI Fly app’s latest update simplifies drone photo sharing
DJI Fly, the app that you need to operate Mini 3 Pro, Mavic 3, Air 2S, Mavic Air 2, Mini 2, Mini SE, Mavic Mini, and DJI FPV aircraft models, has received a new update that makes sharing drone photos to social media easier than ever. Version 1.6.12 of DJI...
Fstoppers
Mentorship and the Illusion of Originality: An Interview With Portrait Master Ivan Weiss
I had the fortune to sit down recently with London-based photographer Ivan Weiss, whom I consider one of the great portrait artists of our time. Weiss’ unique body of work has been featured by Canon UK, Affinity Photo, Vogue, BBC, and Forbes, among others, and he also leads the Portrait Track in Peter Hurley’s Headshot Crew, where he mentors other photographers. Our conversation focused on the illusion of originality in art, mentorship, and why you need to “stay on the bus” in order to reach your full potential.
Here’s How to Turn Your Precise Location Off On Instagram
If you’re here, you probably saw a post on a friend’s story about your “precise location” being tracked by Instagram. It may have even been this exact post: We’ve seen a lot of viral “public service announcements” that turned out to be total crap, but we believe this one is the real deal. There’s a solid chance that Instagram has access to your exact location right now. This is essentially harmless, as there are probably dozens of apps on your phone with access to your location data already. If you’ve ever shared a video or photo taken on your smartphone, it likely contained metadata...
Fstoppers
I Didn't Believe the Hype Until I Tried AI Noise Reduction Myself
As a landscape photographer, I don't usually deal with too much noise in my images unless I'm shooting nightscapes. Once I started shooting more wildlife during my time in Alaska, I decided to give it a try and I was absolutely blown away with the results. As someone quite new to wildlife photography which involves shooting in the exact opposite style as landscape photography, there was a lot to learn. One of those lessons was that I have to bump my ISO to gut-wrenching levels, at least by my standards which typically include never going above ISO 400. After capturing a few shots around ISO 5,000 and then pushing all the way to ISO 12,800, I felt it was time I tried one of the plethora of software options I'm continually getting ads for to see if they could do anything close to what they advertised.
