Reuters

Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rises Slightly Along With Stocks

Bitcoin and other crypto assets rose along with U.S. stocks, which broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, as investors' appetite for riskier assets returned. “Bitcoin is benefitting from a slight risk-on session on Wall Street as stocks try to end a three-day slide,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days

Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Reuters

Dollar, stocks slip as market struggles with Fed message

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar eased and yields at first fell on Tuesday as data showing slower economic growth raised initial hopes the Federal Reserve will back off its aggressive hiking of interest rates at its central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
tipranks.com

SoFi: An Intriguing Stock to Bank on after Nasty Decline

SoFi Technologies has fallen into a rut due to rising interest rates. With a bank charter and ambitious long-term plans, the neobank stock seems like a very intriguing pick-up at $6 and change per share. Shares of personal finance fintech SoFi Technologies (SOFI) have been a painful ride for investors...
biztoc.com

European markets set for cautious gains ahead of Jackson Hole

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.6% by mid-morning. All sectors and major bourses entered positive territory, except retail. The Fed's annual symposium kicks off on Thursday, with Chairman Jerome Powell due to deliver a speech Friday. Investors will be listening for information on the central bank's monetary tightening trajectory...
The Associated Press

Asian shares fall on Fed worries after Wall Street sell-off

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia slid across the region in morning trading, including Japan, China, South Korea and Australia. The latest market slide comes as investors grapple with uncertainty over when the highest inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the Fed will have to raise interest rates in order to get it under control and how much the rate hikes will slow the economy. Investors will be looking for insight into these unknowns later this week, when the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The downbeat mood in Wall Street is playing out in the Asia session as well, and although another round of rate cuts to benchmark lending rate in China yesterday may aid to cushion some losses, overall upside could still remain limited amid the shunning of risks,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
coinjournal.net

Ethereum falls 9% as risk-on assets tumble on Fed Chair remarks

Ethereum (ETH) price fell alongside other cryptocurrencies and equities following hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. By the close of stock markets Friday, Ethereum was down 9%, near $1,555 per token with bears looking to break towards $1,500. The dip happened after downside pressure late afternoon had seen the ETH/USD pair snap below $1,600 – the losses mirroring Bitcoin (BTC), which broke below $21,000 to touch intraday lows of $20,620.
Reuters

China's Bank of Communications warns of property market risks

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s Bank of Communications (BoCom) on Friday warned of liquidity risks in the property sector after it posted an almost 5% rise in first half net profit. “Asset quality control in the second half of the year still faces fairly large challenges and pressures, such as the liquidity problems seen in the real estate industry,” said Chief Risk Officer Lin Hua in a press conference, adding that risk could spread to other industries. Lin also expects the quality of retail credit assets to fluctuate in the second half with the risk on credit card debt fairly high. The results come after a gloomy first half in which rising developer defaults dampened the property market as COVID shut-downs in some cities brought business to a halt.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks skid, dollar holds steady as market mood darkens

Stock markets slid on Wednesday and the dollar held firmly to its recent gains as investor sentiment was hurt by poor economic data from around the world and fading hopes for a less aggressive pace of central bank interest rate hikes. SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Stock markets slid...
