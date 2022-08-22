Read full article on original website
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Investors dumped U.S. bond funds in the week to Aug 24 as they waited to hear a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Friday which will be scrutinised for clues on the pace of forthcoming interest rate hikes. read more.
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
Bitcoin and other crypto assets rose along with U.S. stocks, which broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, as investors' appetite for riskier assets returned. “Bitcoin is benefitting from a slight risk-on session on Wall Street as stocks try to end a three-day slide,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.
TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) on Thursday posted better-than-expected third-quarter profits lifted by higher revenues as lending grew strongly.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s foreign exchange regulator phoned several banks on Wednesday to warn them against aggressively selling the Chinese currency, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a new sign of official discomfort with recent yuan weakness.
Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon ease up on high interest rates in its effort to tame inflation. The S&P 500 lost 3.4%, its...
A bear market sounds like a terrible time to be investing. After all, bear markets are typically defined by drops of more than 20%, rallies being met by intense selling and extremely negative market...
NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar eased and yields at first fell on Tuesday as data showing slower economic growth raised initial hopes the Federal Reserve will back off its aggressive hiking of interest rates at its central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
Stocks finished higher Thursday, while a softer U.S. dollar helped pull Treasury bond yields modestly lower, as investors looked to the start of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium and what could be an important reading of second-quarter growth. Stocks are still moving in lock-step with interest rate expectations, however, and...
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United States and China are nearing an agreement allowing American accounting regulators to travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy.
SoFi Technologies has fallen into a rut due to rising interest rates. With a bank charter and ambitious long-term plans, the neobank stock seems like a very intriguing pick-up at $6 and change per share. Shares of personal finance fintech SoFi Technologies (SOFI) have been a painful ride for investors...
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.6% by mid-morning. All sectors and major bourses entered positive territory, except retail. The Fed's annual symposium kicks off on Thursday, with Chairman Jerome Powell due to deliver a speech Friday. Investors will be listening for information on the central bank's monetary tightening trajectory...
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia slid across the region in morning trading, including Japan, China, South Korea and Australia. The latest market slide comes as investors grapple with uncertainty over when the highest inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the Fed will have to raise interest rates in order to get it under control and how much the rate hikes will slow the economy. Investors will be looking for insight into these unknowns later this week, when the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The downbeat mood in Wall Street is playing out in the Asia session as well, and although another round of rate cuts to benchmark lending rate in China yesterday may aid to cushion some losses, overall upside could still remain limited amid the shunning of risks,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
Ethereum (ETH) price fell alongside other cryptocurrencies and equities following hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. By the close of stock markets Friday, Ethereum was down 9%, near $1,555 per token with bears looking to break towards $1,500. The dip happened after downside pressure late afternoon had seen the ETH/USD pair snap below $1,600 – the losses mirroring Bitcoin (BTC), which broke below $21,000 to touch intraday lows of $20,620.
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s Bank of Communications (BoCom) on Friday warned of liquidity risks in the property sector after it posted an almost 5% rise in first half net profit. “Asset quality control in the second half of the year still faces fairly large challenges and pressures, such as the liquidity problems seen in the real estate industry,” said Chief Risk Officer Lin Hua in a press conference, adding that risk could spread to other industries. Lin also expects the quality of retail credit assets to fluctuate in the second half with the risk on credit card debt fairly high. The results come after a gloomy first half in which rising developer defaults dampened the property market as COVID shut-downs in some cities brought business to a halt.
China's central bank fixed the yuan at a stronger-than-expected level of 6.8536 per dollar Thursday. It aims to prop up its currency after it fell to a two-year low against the dollar this week. China has taken a loose approach to monetary policy this year, in contrast with the US...
Stock markets slid on Wednesday and the dollar held firmly to its recent gains as investor sentiment was hurt by poor economic data from around the world and fading hopes for a less aggressive pace of central bank interest rate hikes. SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Stock markets slid...
