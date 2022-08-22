CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday on a round of profit taking after rising in the four previous trading sessions. * Concerns that high prices for wheat were depressing demand on the export market added pressure to wheat. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 24-1/4 cents at $7.89 a bushel. * The contract dropped below its 10-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery dropped 28-1/2 cents to $8.64-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures were off 27-3/4 cents to $8.92 a bushel. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have made no purchase of imported wheat in talks with trading houses on Wednesday. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 34,025 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought 118,881 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO