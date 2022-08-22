Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 4-8 cents, soybeans down 8-12, corn steady-up 3 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. NOTE: Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) export sales data, normally issued early on Thursday, was...
Agriculture Online
Crop tour finds lower western Iowa corn yields vs 2021
SPENCER, Iowa, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Corn yield prospects in Western Iowa are lower than last year, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Wednesday. Bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies, as extreme heat and widespread drought have impacted parts of the U.S. Midwest and a string of troubled crop harvests worldwide are pointing to multiple years of tight supplies and high food costs.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn set for weekly gain on U.S. crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained on Friday, with the market climbing for seven of eight sessions and poised for a weekly gain as hot weather conditions continue to impact U.S. crop, raising concerns over world supplies. Soybeans rose, while wheat ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn extends rally to seventh day; soybeans rise on output worries
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields. * Soybeans climbed on concerns over supplies from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about U.S. yields and as traders awaited final results from a major U.S. Midwest crop tour, analysts said. Farmers and commodity traders are closely watching the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour at...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn firms for sixth session in a row; soy weak, wheat strong
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said. Wheat futures were strong, notching...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn hits 2-month high as U.S. output concerns grow
MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago grains futures extended gains on Wednesday, as a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. corn and soybeans crop will fall below expectations. The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active corn contract was up 1.37%...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 25, 2022
1. Corn, Soybean Futures Mixed in Overnight Trading. Corn futures were higher while soybeans were lower as the Pro Farmer Crop Tour rolled into Iowa and Illinois, the biggest producers of corn and soybeans in the U.S., showing mixed results. In northwestern Iowa, corn yields were forecast by tour participants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn rises; Pro Farmer sees smaller U.S. harvest than USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about hot and dry weather reducing U.S. yields, analysts said. After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected a U.S. corn harvest of 13.759 billion bushels, which would be the smallest since 2019 and below government forecasts for 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook for a record 4.531 billion bushels.
Agriculture Online
Iowa soybean pod counts top three-year average - crop tour
ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iowa's corn yield prospects are on par with the three-year average, while soybean pod counts are above the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Thursday. Corn yields in the top U.S. producing state were projected at...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures fall, snapping four-session winning streak
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday on a round of profit taking after rising in the four previous trading sessions. * Concerns that high prices for wheat were depressing demand on the export market added pressure to wheat. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 24-1/4 cents at $7.89 a bushel. * The contract dropped below its 10-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery dropped 28-1/2 cents to $8.64-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures were off 27-3/4 cents to $8.92 a bushel. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have made no purchase of imported wheat in talks with trading houses on Wednesday. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 34,025 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought 118,881 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
Illinois corn and soy seen lower than last year, above average - tour
CORALVILLE, Iowa , Aug 24 (Reuters) - Illinois corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are lower than last year but above the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Wednesday. Illinois corn yields were projected at 190.71 bushels per acre (bpa), the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat extends rally as traders eye exports
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports supporting prices amid uncertainty about exports from the Black Sea region due to the Russia-Ukraine war. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 12-3/4 cents at $8.13-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were 15-1/2 cents stronger at $8.94-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 9-1/2 cents to $9.21-1/2 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday to show that export sales of wheat were in a range from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18. A week earlier wheat export sales totaled 207,152 tonnes. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States for November shipment, European traders said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn steadies after hitting two-month high; soybeans slip
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said. Wheat futures were strong, on...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end higher on spillover support
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished stronger on Friday on short covering and spillover support from other markets, traders said. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 16-1/4 cents at $8.05-1/4 a bushel. Last week, the most-active contract hit its lowest price since February. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery rose 16 cents to end at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures were up 13-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 a bushel. * Rallies in CBOT corn and soybeans helped lift wheat futures, traders said. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes in spite of the war in the country's east and south, data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry showed. * On Monday, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its first estimates of this year's Canadian crop production, based on a model. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
French wheat protein slips further in latest harvest results
PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nearly complete quality results from France's soft wheat harvest showed slightly weaker protein levels than in initial samples, underscoring a decline compared with last year, according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday. For protein, 27% of soft wheat analysed so far came below...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn, soybeans fall on profit taking
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybeans, wheat and corn futures fell on Thursday on a profit-taking setback after rallying earlier in the week, traders said. "We are just running into a bit of technical resistance across the board," said Dan O'Bryan, a risk management specialist and...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans end higher on U.S. export demand, crop uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Friday on export demand and uncertainty over the size of the upcoming U.S. harvest, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $14.2 higher at $428.50 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil jumped 0.97 cent to 66.88 cents per lb. * After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected that farmers would harvest a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.7 bushels per acre. * The USDA's most recent forecast, issued on Aug. 12, called for a soybean harvest of 4.531 billion bushels, with average yields seen at 51.9 bushels per acre. * Farmers said U.S. growing areas still need good weather before harvest to produce a large crop. * Exporters struck deals to sell 146,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the USDA said. This week the agency also reported U.S. soy sales totalling 627,000 tonnes to China. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle weaken as grain prices climb
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures declined on Friday as a spike in crop prices signaled higher costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Grain and soybean futures rallied at the Chicago Board of Trade on concerns that unfavorable heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 22
PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize, covering week 33 ending Aug. 22. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 33 average in France 7 18 27 43 4 Week 32 2022 6 17 27 46 4 Week 33 2021 0 1 8 80 11 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Comments / 0