Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Sugarcane crushing in Brazil's main growing area tumbles in early August
SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing fell 13.7% in the first half of August from a year earlier, bringing down sugar and ethanol production on the back of lower raw material availability, industry group Unica said on Wednesday. Crushing in Brazil's main cane belt totaled 38.62...
Agriculture Online
Demand for gasoline, ethanol in Brazil on an uptrend but still below 2019 levels -S&P
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Recent tax cuts in Brazil should gradually boost demand for gasoline and ethanol in Brazil through year end, but not enough to reach pre-pandemic levels, S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Wednesday. In its fresh Latin American Oil Market Forecast report, the financial information provider said...
Agriculture Online
India restricts wheat flour exports to bring down record prices
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Thursday approved a policy to restrict wheat flour exports to calm prices in the local market, the government said in a statement. New Delhi banned wheat exports in mid-May as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn extends rally to seventh day; soybeans rise on output worries
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields. * Soybeans climbed on concerns over supplies from the...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-EU slashes maize crop forecast again, increases wheat harvest estimate
PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday cut its forecast for this year's maize harvest in the European Union by 10%, the second steep cut in a row amid severe drought. The Commission reduced its projection of usable maize (corn) production in the EU in 2022/23 to...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, is considering whether to restrict exports of 100% broken rice, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday, after the paddy area has been reduced by a lack of rainfall. The potential export curbs could lift rice prices globally...
Agriculture Online
Argentina extends biofuel blend rate to avoid gas import increase
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 24 - The Argentine government on Wednesday extended its 12.5% biodiesel blend rate to avoid fuel import increases, having first increased it in June from 5%. Argentina heavily relies on imports to meet its fuel demand, costing it valuable foreign currency, which is already in low supply and which the government is trying to hold on to amid sky-high inflation in the country.
Agriculture Online
Russia's sunflower oil export tax to decline in September
MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia has set its export tax for sunflower oil at 8,621.3 roubles ($143.4) per tonne for September, down from 15,987.1 roubles in August, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. The September tax is based on an indicative price of $1,583.0 a tonne, the ministry said.
Agriculture Online
Indonesia extends palm oil export levy waiver to Oct. 31 - trade minister
JAKARTA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia has extended its policy of not collecting levies for palm oil exports to Oct. 31, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan told members of parliament on Wednesday. The decision was taken to help encourage exports of palm oil and prop up prices of palm oil fruits...
Agriculture Online
Corn hits two-month high on U.S. crop concerns
Chicago grains futures extended gains on Wednesday, with corn reaching its highest in nearly two months as results from a widely followed Midwest field tour stoked concern about weather damage to U.S. corn and soy crops. Drought in China also fuelled chatter about possible increased demand from the major grain...
Agriculture Online
French wheat protein slips further in latest harvest results
PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nearly complete quality results from France's soft wheat harvest showed slightly weaker protein levels than in initial samples, underscoring a decline compared with last year, according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday. For protein, 27% of soft wheat analysed so far came below...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat extends rally as traders eye exports
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports supporting prices amid uncertainty about exports from the Black Sea region due to the Russia-Ukraine war. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 12-3/4 cents at $8.13-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were 15-1/2 cents stronger at $8.94-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 9-1/2 cents to $9.21-1/2 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday to show that export sales of wheat were in a range from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18. A week earlier wheat export sales totaled 207,152 tonnes. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States for November shipment, European traders said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn rises; Pro Farmer sees smaller U.S. harvest than USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about hot and dry weather reducing U.S. yields, analysts said. After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected a U.S. corn harvest of 13.759 billion bushels, which would be the smallest since 2019 and below government forecasts for 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook for a record 4.531 billion bushels.
Agriculture Online
U.S. agriculture export data snafu sends commodity traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A technical misstep over the release of weekly agricultural export sales by the U.S. government's top provider of farm data on Thursday left commodity traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The weekly export sales report published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Indian rates gain as buyers stock up, other regional hubs calm
* Steady demand, but 'nothing flashy' - Bangkok trader. Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian rice prices edged higher this week as uncertain weather encouraged Asian buyers to buy more to build stocks, while rates held steady in the regional hubs of Thailand and Vietnam. Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled...
Agriculture Online
Romania's wheat crop down at 9 mln tonnes, ministry says
BUCHAREST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Romania has reaped 9 million tonnes of wheat this year, the agriculture ministry said, as weather and higher production costs caused crops to fall by roughly a fifth from last year. The European Union nation's grain crop stood at a record in 2021, including 11.3...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn set for weekly gain on U.S. crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained on Friday, with the market climbing for seven of eight sessions and poised for a weekly gain as hot weather conditions continue to impact U.S. crop, raising concerns over world supplies. Soybeans rose, while wheat ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans drop on profit taking, cash market weakness
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Wednesday, setting back after hitting their highest in more than three weeks on a round of profit taking, traders said. * Some weakness in the cash market, stemming from a round of farmer sales, contributed further pressure to soy futures. * Losses were kept in check by concerns that U.S. harvest will come in smaller than expected as well as signs of strong export demand amid tight global stocks. * Private exporters reported the sale of 517,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled down 4 cents at $14.57 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil futures shed 0.94 cent to 65.98 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal was up $2.10 at $429.30 a ton. * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday evening released data that showed scouts calculated average soybean pod counts in a 3-by-3-foot square in Indiana fields at 1,165.97, down from a year ago but above the tour's three-year average for the state. * Pod counts in Nebraska were pegged at 1,063.72, below 2021 and the three-year average. * Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab predicted on Wednesday the country's soybean crop will rise to a record 150.36 million tonnes in the 2022/23 marketing year. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Richard Chang)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as traders book profits
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybeans, wheat and corn futures fell on Thursday on a profit taking setback after rallying earlier in the week, traders said. "We are just running into a bit of technical resistance across the board," said Dan O'Bryan, a risk management specialist...
