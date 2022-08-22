Read full article on original website
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Will American Airlines Finally Eliminate International First Class?
We’ve predicted it for years, but a knowledgeable insider suggests that international first class on American Airlines is finally on the way out. Insider: American Airlines Will Eliminate International First Class. Currently, American Airlines offers its international or premium first class product onboard select Airbus A321 and Boeing 777-300ER...
Emirates to serve Auckland and Kuala Lumpu with Airbus A380 from December
For those who can choose to fly south for the winter, Emirates is announcing that it will restore its non-stop A380 services to and from Auckland and Kuala Lumpur, starting from 1 December. Emirates Airbus A380 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The airline...
Star Alliance offers paid-for access at Rio De Janeiro Airport
Star Alliance is increasing access at Rio De Janeiro Airport Lounge… for a fee. Star Alliance has expanded its paid lounge access service to its lounge at the Rio De Janeiro Airport. Looking at the access rules, Star Alliance Gold members, and passengers in eligible cabin classes on Star...
$99 Flights to Europe, Southwest Pilot Shortage, Best All-Inclusive Resorts in U.S.
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, August 26, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
How designer water and RATs bought a millennial couple this $27million mansion in one of Australia’s most elite suburbs
A high profile millennial couple are believed to have paid the highest price of the year in Australia's most expensive suburb, buying a grand mansion with a fortune earned from selling designer water. Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-storey home in the elite Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill that...
Marriott Mexican All-Inclusive Resort, Holiday Travel Chaos, ExpressJet Bankruptcy
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, August 25, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Qantas to add an Auckland to New York route
Qantas is planning to recommence flights to New York, with service from Sydney, Australia via Auckland from 14 June 2023. Qantas Boeing 787-9 landing at London Heathrow – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. Qantas will relaunch its QF3/QF4 flights, operating to New York three days a week initially, after...
