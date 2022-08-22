Read full article on original website
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets — while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
Zillow cuts its forecast—again. This interactive map shows what's coming for your local housing market in 2023.
The housing market is in a recession — and it's giving buyers a small window to close a good deal
Homebuilder sentiment plunged in July to contractionary levels, signaling a housing market downturn. With mortgage rates dipping and home sales slowing, buyers finally have a chance to snag a good deal. The opportunity won't last long, as more rate hikes — and higher mortgage rates — are coming.
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
The housing correction intensifies—Blackstone to stop buying homes in these 38 regional housing markets
Why are deep-pocketed Wall Street firms suddenly pausing their home buying plans?
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Robert Shiller predicted the 2008 housing bubble. Here’s his 2022 call
The U.S. housing market is once again headed for trouble. That’s according to Robert Shiller.
Top 10 cities and towns where house prices are plunging as up to 70% of homeowners cut costs
PANDEMIC homebuying has finally started plummeting all across the country. Specifically 10 cities and towns in America, according to Redfin. As of July, tons of sellers were forced to drop their asking price - possibly a sign of a cooling housing market. Or, an indicator that the Federal Reserve raising...
Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
money.com
Zillow Says Home Values Just Fell for the First Time in a Decade
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Home values decreased for the first time in a decade, according to Zillow, and that's just...
FOXBusiness
Housing market records sharpest decline in sales in almost two decades: report
New data indicates that the housing market is seeing its most severe drop in almost two decades as home sales hit their lowest level in seven years. Existing Home Sales data showed a drop of 5.9% from June to July and a 20.2% drop from the same period one year earlier, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline. The median price of a house rose 10.8% from one year prior to a price of $403,800, but it’s still down $10,000 from the previous month’s high, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued. What happened: Information from...
CNBC
Pending home sales slip 1% in July, but Realtors say market may be 'at or close to the bottom'
Pending home sales, a measure of signed contracts on existing homes, dropped 19.9% in July compared with July 2021. The figure has fallen for eight of the past nine months as rising mortgage rates made housing less affordable. Pending home sales, a measure of signed contracts on existing homes, slipped...
digg.com
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Home prices in California are on another planet compared to the rest of the country. Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros. While the country's median home...
NYC realtor charges $20k broker's fee for 'cheap' rent-stabilized 1-bedroom apartment listed for $1,750 a month and claims 'it will make sense in the long term'
A New York City realtor charged a tenant a whopping $20,000 broker's fee for a one-bedroom Upper West Side apartment initially listed for $1,750 a month, claiming 'it will make sense in the long term.'. The unit was first listed for rent at $3,750 a month on real estate website...
10 weird jobs that unexpectedly pay salaries of $125,000 a year or more, from makeup artist to deep-sea saturation diver
As companies like Walmart struggle to keep up with the supply chain, the demand for truck drivers is high — and so is the starting pay.
JOBS・
The U.S. City With The Highest Rent Growth May Surprise You. Hint: NYC and LA Don't Crack The Top 5
After a minor slowdown in rent rise in June, the July National Index from Zumper indicated a return to significant price hikes. Nationally, according to Zumper, the typical rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,450, up 2% from the previous month and 11.3% from the previous year. The median price for a two-bedroom home in July was $1,750, up 2% from the previous month and 9.3% from the previous year.
Median rent prices hit all-time-high in July
Story at a glance The combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation have contributed to large gains in U.S. rent prices. A new report from Realtor.com found that although still cheaper than urban areas, suburban rents are higher now than they were prior to COVID-19. However, landlords adjusting prices for inflation may signal a…
Toll Brothers Notes Ongoing Chill in Housing Market, Whispers Subtle ‘Brrr’ to Investors
Toll Brothers has seen some evidence of trends that may indicate a chilly housing recession, yet some key metrics of its performance remainImage via iStock. Toll Brothers, Fort Washington, indicated to investors last week that it is well aware of industry-wide evidence of a cool down of the years-long red-hot residential real estate construction market. Kit Norton nailed down the details of an evolving housing recession in Investors Business Daily.
