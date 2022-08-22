ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
money.com

Zillow Says Home Values Just Fell for the First Time in a Decade

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Home values decreased for the first time in a decade, according to Zillow, and that's just...
FOXBusiness

Housing market records sharpest decline in sales in almost two decades: report

New data indicates that the housing market is seeing its most severe drop in almost two decades as home sales hit their lowest level in seven years. Existing Home Sales data showed a drop of 5.9% from June to July and a 20.2% drop from the same period one year earlier, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline. The median price of a house rose 10.8% from one year prior to a price of $403,800, but it’s still down $10,000 from the previous month’s high, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Benzinga

The U.S. City With The Highest Rent Growth May Surprise You. Hint: NYC and LA Don't Crack The Top 5

After a minor slowdown in rent rise in June, the July National Index from Zumper indicated a return to significant price hikes. Nationally, according to Zumper, the typical rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,450, up 2% from the previous month and 11.3% from the previous year. The median price for a two-bedroom home in July was $1,750, up 2% from the previous month and 9.3% from the previous year.
The Hill

Median rent prices hit all-time-high in July

Story at a glance The combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation have contributed to large gains in U.S. rent prices. A new report from Realtor.com found that although still cheaper than urban areas, suburban rents are higher now than they were prior to COVID-19. However, landlords adjusting prices for inflation may signal a…
MONTCO.Today

Toll Brothers Notes Ongoing Chill in Housing Market, Whispers Subtle ‘Brrr’ to Investors

Toll Brothers has seen some evidence of trends that may indicate a chilly housing recession, yet some key metrics of its performance remainImage via iStock. Toll Brothers, Fort Washington, indicated to investors last week that it is well aware of industry-wide evidence of a cool down of the years-long red-hot residential real estate construction market. Kit Norton nailed down the details of an evolving housing recession in Investors Business Daily.
