4 hurt when school bus collides with 2 cars
Four people were hurt in eastern Boulder County on Friday morning in a crash involving a school bus and at least 2 cars. CBS News Colorado has learned one of the cars was driven by a 13-year-old girl who took her parents' car without their knowledge. It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and Lookout Road and led to an extended road closure. Highway 287 was closed at Highway 52 for several hours.No students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver as well as three other drivers were taken to the hospital. Four vehicles appeared to have suffered heavy damage.
Westbound I-70 lanes will be shut down in Denver area this weekend
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the Denver area will close on Friday night so construction work can be done over the weekend. The closure could impact drivers headed to and from Denver International Airport. The closure is part of the Central 70 Project and begins at 10 p.m. It will be between Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 270. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say the closure needed to shift lanes from their temporary configuration to the final alignment. It's among the final steps in the project. "This final shift is really marking the last...
