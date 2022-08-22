ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, injured in California crash

By Cindy Von Quednow
 4 days ago
Scott Disick poses as he makes a store appearance at Windsor Smith at Chadstone Shopping Centre on Nov. 1, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Scott Barbour/Getty… Read More

(KTLA) – Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, was injured in a solo crash Sunday.

The crash occurred in a neighborhood in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Disick was the only person in the vehicle. He suffered a minor injury and declined medical treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Disick’s Lamborghini rolled over during the crash, TMZ reported. He was apparently driving in The Oaks gated community when he smashed into a stone mailbox, according to the agency.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” officials said in a news release Monday.

The 39-year-old was picked up from the crash scene by family members and his vehicle was towed.

Additional details have not been released.

Disick and Kardashian, who have three children together, separated in 2015.

Kardashian married drummer Travis Barker in May.

