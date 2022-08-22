ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL

Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man. Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say they targeted a man...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect, victim in Surf City homicide identified

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was […]
SURF CITY, NC
WRAL News

'Deadly and potentially dangerous mix.' Fayetteville man convicted of dealing drugs out of home daycare

Fayetteville, N.C. — "Spreading a web of lies" is how federal prosecutors described a Fayetteville man convicted and sentenced for dealing drugs out of a home daycare. Reshod Jamar Everett will serve 40 years in federal prison after he was convicted of six different drug trafficking and firearm charges. Everett was also ordered to pay $4 million authorities said he earned from drug trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

One person shot in Dunn

Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
DUNN, NC
WRAL

Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Investigation Begins After Body Found in Robeson County

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found last night near Maxton. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators were on the scene of where a body found off McGirt Road. No further details are available.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man dies after Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man died Wednesday following a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Murchison Road around 3:30 a.m., where they found Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Pittman was transported to Cape Fear Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

