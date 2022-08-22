Read full article on original website
Man charged with first-degree murder after human remains found in North Carolina: deputies
Robeson County deputies said Thursday they have arrested a man in connection to human remains found in Maxton Wednesday.
Missing person case leads to bodies of 2 teens in North Carolina woods
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
Robeson County man charged in girlfriend's murder, dismemberment
Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
WRAL
Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man. Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say they targeted a man...
wpde.com
Man charged with murder, dismembering human remains after body found near Maxton, Sheriff
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The recovery of human remains Wednesday evening has led to the arrest of a Robeson County man. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence. Wilkins said he was contacted...
WECT
Bladen County jailer accused of impersonating an officer says he was trying to stop a road rage incident
FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Bladen County Sheriff’s detention officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with impersonating an officer after being accused trying to pull over a woman even though he didn’t have the authority to do so, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Stephon Singleton, 51, from...
Suspect, victim in Surf City homicide identified
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was […]
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
Richmond County, Fayetteville investigators intercept postal pot
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is accused of trafficking marijuana through mail following a multi-agency investigation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered more than 14 pounds of marijuana and “numerous items used for packaging illegal narcotics” at the home of 39-year-old Eric Christopher Pekuri on Wednesday.
'Deadly and potentially dangerous mix.' Fayetteville man convicted of dealing drugs out of home daycare
Fayetteville, N.C. — "Spreading a web of lies" is how federal prosecutors described a Fayetteville man convicted and sentenced for dealing drugs out of a home daycare. Reshod Jamar Everett will serve 40 years in federal prison after he was convicted of six different drug trafficking and firearm charges. Everett was also ordered to pay $4 million authorities said he earned from drug trafficking.
Fayetteville Police charge man in fatal Murchison Road shooting
Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting along Murchison Road.
One person shot in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
WRAL
Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
wfxb.com
Investigation Begins After Body Found in Robeson County
Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found last night near Maxton. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators were on the scene of where a body found off McGirt Road. No further details are available.
WRAL
US attorney: Man ran drug trafficking operation out of Fayetteville daycare
US attorney: Man ran drug trafficking operation out of Fayetteville daycare. U.S. Attorney Michael Easley, the Fayetteville Police Department and others hold a press conference to announce the sentence of Reshod Everett, a convicted armed drug trafficker who ran his operation out of his home, which he also operated as a daycare center.
North Carolina 11-year-old helps rescue drowning toddler
Maxwell Belward may be 11-years-old, but he knew to step into a situation without hesitation when it came down to saving a young child’s life.
Man dies after Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man died Wednesday following a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Murchison Road around 3:30 a.m., where they found Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Pittman was transported to Cape Fear Valley...
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
$5,900 water bill blindsides Harnett County woman who owns vacant property
"No water, not one drop of Harnett County water could I have used from this property."
