Lincoln, NE

York News-Times

Nebraska’s new-look roster ready for first chance to make its mark

No two college football seasons are ever the same. The dawn of a new season means old favorites fade to memory as new players, opponents and — particularly this season — coaches enter the fray. Following an offseason where Nebraska overhauled its offensive staff and hit the transfer...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska football lands four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt

Time differences be darned, Cameron Lenhardt was ready to make his college decision. His future coaches and teammates should be forgiven if they didn't tune in to Lenhardt's commitment ceremony at 11:30 p.m. Dublin time. After all, the good news would still be there when they woke up — Lenhardt made it official on Thursday night, announcing his commitment as the 14th player in Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Practice report: Nebraska finding its legs — and Blackshirts — in Dublin

DUBLIN — A hard day, followed by fresh legs and a fun day for the defense. Nebraska's football team powered through its jet lag on Tuesday — conducting a brisk practice and staying up all day instead of letting players take a nap — before going to bed around 10 p.m. Players awoke Wednesday around 8 a.m. — what would be 2 a.m. in Nebraska — better acclimated to the time change.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Bronco experience, versatility two reasons for softball optimism

UTICA - First-year head coach Tori Homolka said versatile players are a big upside. “As a coach having multi-position players is like living in heaven, so I guess this season we’ll be living in heaven. The biggest goal of this summer and the season is changing the culture of the program,” explained Homolka, who steps up from the assistant position to head coach. She will be assisted by last year’s head coach Joe Dey and Laura Pulliam.
YORK, NE
Person
Mark Whipple
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
York News-Times

York stays under 400, takes fifth at Seward Invite

SEWARD-York head coach Josh Miller always talks about the team goal of staying under 400 strokes in an 18-hole tournament. On Friday, the Dukes fired a 387 to finish 27 strokes back of team champion Northwest, who shot a 360, and second place Norris, who turned in a 379 — just eight strokes better than the Dukes.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Mustangs transition from six- to eight-man for 2022 season

MCCOOL JUNCTION - The six-man football era at McCool Junction is over. McCool will be transitioning back to eight-man football after four years at the six-man level. A state championship, a state runner-up and four appearances in the state playoffs with a 39-5 record are all in the history books as the 2022 Mustang seniors look to begin a new chapter.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
York News-Times

Dukes keep Platteview out of win column with 16-1 win

PLATTEVIEW-The York Dukes improved to 4-1 on the season with a 16-1 road win over 0-6 Platteview on Thursday night. Of York’s 13 hits, eight went for extra bases, as senior Lauryn Haggadone hammered a pair of home runs. Junior Kynli Combs whacked a double and left the yard once, while sophomore Lauryn Mattox doubled and tripled in the win. Junior Sam McDaniel posted a pair of doubles in the Dukes’ offensive barrage.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Eight-run fourth inning does in York softball at Seward

SEWARD – York played well offensively Tuesday evening at Seward, as the Dukes’ bats scored in each of the first three innings to help overcome a five-run Bluejay first and even the score heading to the bottom of the fourth. The hosts exploded for another big inning in...
SEWARD, NE
York News-Times

Stuckey starts strong, sets Camp Kateri course record in McCool Junction

MCCOOL JUNCTION-It didn’t take long for York junior Kassidy Stuckey to establish herself as one of the top runners in the state this year. On Thursday night, she went out and set the Camp Kateri course record by nearly 20 seconds as she claimed the top spot at the McCool Junction meet, clocking in at 11:20.7.
YORK, NE

