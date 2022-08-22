Read full article on original website
Nebraska’s new-look roster ready for first chance to make its mark
No two college football seasons are ever the same. The dawn of a new season means old favorites fade to memory as new players, opponents and — particularly this season — coaches enter the fray. Following an offseason where Nebraska overhauled its offensive staff and hit the transfer...
Nebraska football lands four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt
Time differences be darned, Cameron Lenhardt was ready to make his college decision. His future coaches and teammates should be forgiven if they didn't tune in to Lenhardt's commitment ceremony at 11:30 p.m. Dublin time. After all, the good news would still be there when they woke up — Lenhardt made it official on Thursday night, announcing his commitment as the 14th player in Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class.
Amie Just: The 'hay is in the barn' for Nebraska's game plan, and three other Frost takeaways
DUBLIN — As Nebraska head coach Scott Frost fielded questions inside Aviva Stadium on Thursday afternoon, the weather couldn’t have been more perfect. The temperature hovered in the mid-to-high 60s and the stadium’s unique architecture blocked out the slight breeze. Le cúnamh Dé — God willing in...
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
Practice report: Nebraska finding its legs — and Blackshirts — in Dublin
DUBLIN — A hard day, followed by fresh legs and a fun day for the defense. Nebraska's football team powered through its jet lag on Tuesday — conducting a brisk practice and staying up all day instead of letting players take a nap — before going to bed around 10 p.m. Players awoke Wednesday around 8 a.m. — what would be 2 a.m. in Nebraska — better acclimated to the time change.
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Experienced at the top, Duke boys eye breakout cross country season
YORK – The York Dukes return experience at the top of the boys cross country lineup this fall, as three runners return from last year’s state team. Even with the returning experience, a trio of freshmen will be expected to contribute early as York’s roster sits at just six runners.
After unique ceremony in Ireland, Blackshirts and Chinander aim to reach big goals
DUBLIN — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander won’t forget the 2022 Blackshirt ceremony, the first and probably last time the Huskers will hand out the black practice jerseys in a foreign country. Of course, Chinander didn’t get to enjoy the exact moment nine Huskers found the jerseys hanging...
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Bronco experience, versatility two reasons for softball optimism
UTICA - First-year head coach Tori Homolka said versatile players are a big upside. “As a coach having multi-position players is like living in heaven, so I guess this season we’ll be living in heaven. The biggest goal of this summer and the season is changing the culture of the program,” explained Homolka, who steps up from the assistant position to head coach. She will be assisted by last year’s head coach Joe Dey and Laura Pulliam.
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Uncertainty surrounds York volleyball in first year of new regime
YORK – York volleyball won 26 of 36 matches and reached the state tournament last fall, but the Dukes face a lot of uncertainty in 2022 as Kelby Phillips takes over the reins of the program. Secondly, the Dukes lose several key contributors from a highly productive senior class,...
York stays under 400, takes fifth at Seward Invite
SEWARD-York head coach Josh Miller always talks about the team goal of staying under 400 strokes in an 18-hole tournament. On Friday, the Dukes fired a 387 to finish 27 strokes back of team champion Northwest, who shot a 360, and second place Norris, who turned in a 379 — just eight strokes better than the Dukes.
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Panthers cross country will be small but seasoned in 2022
GENEVA – Last fall, the Fillmore Central cross country team sent two runners to the state meet in Kearney. Hallie Verhage finished 76th as a sophomore, while then-freshman Cooper Schelkopf crossed the tape in 83rd place; both are back this season along with four other letterwinners. “I believe that...
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: All the ingredients in place for a successful softball season at FCEMF
GENEVA - When the reply box for a coach to talk about team strengths is three-times larger than the needs box, all the ingredients would appear to be in place for a huge season. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend head coach Aaron Lauby, whose team went 14-15 last year, has three of the...
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Mustangs transition from six- to eight-man for 2022 season
MCCOOL JUNCTION - The six-man football era at McCool Junction is over. McCool will be transitioning back to eight-man football after four years at the six-man level. A state championship, a state runner-up and four appearances in the state playoffs with a 39-5 record are all in the history books as the 2022 Mustang seniors look to begin a new chapter.
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Experienced Fillmore Central volleyball seeks breakthrough season
GENEVA – Fillmore Central volleyball struggled with a very young and inexperienced roster in the midst of a winless campaign last fall, but new Panthers head coach Haley Hoarty won’t have that problem during her first year on the sideline. All of Fillmore Central’s starters are back, and...
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Polk County looks to take success of 2021 a few steps further this season
STROMSBURG - There are always going to be a few quality players a softball coach will need to replace each year because of graduation, but overall the Polk County Slammers return a strong nucleus and are ready to take the next step. In 2021 the Slammers won their subdistrict, but...
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Huskie football district to feature all former 11-man teams
HENDERSON - The Heartland Huskies will see a lot of new teams this year. They are the only school in their district to play eight-man football in 2021. Sutton, Superior and Sandy Creek all played C2 last season, while the McCool Junction Mustangs were in six-man last year. Heartland does...
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Experienced Fillmore Central team looks to improve on 2-7 record
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the Fillmore Central previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website. GENEVA-There is no lack of experience on the 2022 Fillmore Central Panthers football team. With 10 returning...
Dukes keep Platteview out of win column with 16-1 win
PLATTEVIEW-The York Dukes improved to 4-1 on the season with a 16-1 road win over 0-6 Platteview on Thursday night. Of York’s 13 hits, eight went for extra bases, as senior Lauryn Haggadone hammered a pair of home runs. Junior Kynli Combs whacked a double and left the yard once, while sophomore Lauryn Mattox doubled and tripled in the win. Junior Sam McDaniel posted a pair of doubles in the Dukes’ offensive barrage.
Eight-run fourth inning does in York softball at Seward
SEWARD – York played well offensively Tuesday evening at Seward, as the Dukes’ bats scored in each of the first three innings to help overcome a five-run Bluejay first and even the score heading to the bottom of the fourth. The hosts exploded for another big inning in...
Stuckey starts strong, sets Camp Kateri course record in McCool Junction
MCCOOL JUNCTION-It didn’t take long for York junior Kassidy Stuckey to establish herself as one of the top runners in the state this year. On Thursday night, she went out and set the Camp Kateri course record by nearly 20 seconds as she claimed the top spot at the McCool Junction meet, clocking in at 11:20.7.
