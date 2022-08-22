Time differences be darned, Cameron Lenhardt was ready to make his college decision. His future coaches and teammates should be forgiven if they didn't tune in to Lenhardt's commitment ceremony at 11:30 p.m. Dublin time. After all, the good news would still be there when they woke up — Lenhardt made it official on Thursday night, announcing his commitment as the 14th player in Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class.

