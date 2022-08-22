Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Change in SC law allows nonprofit to provide more kids with free glasses, eyecare
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - So many people know the feeling of sliding on your first pair of glasses and finally being able to see a lot more clearly. A new law is designed to bring that special moment to more children across South Carolina. The legislation allows mobile optometry...
WIS-TV
McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a bill that provides state employees with paid family leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gov. McMaster signs parental leave law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ceremonially signing the state’s new parental leave law. It impacts state employees and allows them to take up to six weeks of paid time off after the birth of a child in their family. It provides for six weeks for the parent who gave birth and two weeks for non-birthing parents. This includes those who adopt or foster.
WIS-TV
SC State updates school security, new parking requirements
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State is now requiring students and employees to have parking decals to park on-campus. This new update to parking requirements on the campus, comes three days after a weekend shooting nearby which left some students injures and one person dead. School officials have announced the...
WIS-TV
Veterans of Foreign Wars in South Carolina collecting supplies for Kentucky flood victims
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars in South Carolina are collecting supplies to help Kentucky flood victims. At the beginning of August eastern Kentucky saw devastating floods that displaced hundreds of people and left dozens dead. VFW State Commander Ed Stefanak, Jr., says the organization is running...
WIS-TV
South Carolina well positioned to weather potential recession, labor shortage here to stay says Columbia economist
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia economics expert is predicting South Carolina is well positioned to handle a potential recession. Joseph C. Von Nessen is a research economist in the Division of Research at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. Von Nessen is an expert in regional economics and economic forecasting. He spoke with WIS to discuss the latest state economic data.
WIS-TV
Wanted man arrested after shooting at Forest Acres police officer, found in Alabama one month later
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who had been wanted since July after shooting at a Forest Acres Police officer has been arrested. Ladre Smith has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Investigators say around...
WIS-TV
Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name
PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) – The Oregon Geographic Names Board met last week to consider proposals to re-name several geographic features in several Oregon counties. The board agreed that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed. Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain...
WIS-TV
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man has set a new state record for a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a $20 million payday. According to the California Lottery, Chad Fry recently used money from a side construction job to purchase the Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher ticket for $30 at a market in Auburn, California.
