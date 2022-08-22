ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIS-TV

McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a bill that provides state employees with paid family leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
POLITICS
WIS-TV

WATCH: Gov. McMaster signs parental leave law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ceremonially signing the state’s new parental leave law. It impacts state employees and allows them to take up to six weeks of paid time off after the birth of a child in their family. It provides for six weeks for the parent who gave birth and two weeks for non-birthing parents. This includes those who adopt or foster.
POLITICS
WIS-TV

SC State updates school security, new parking requirements

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State is now requiring students and employees to have parking decals to park on-campus. This new update to parking requirements on the campus, comes three days after a weekend shooting nearby which left some students injures and one person dead. School officials have announced the...
COLLEGES
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

South Carolina well positioned to weather potential recession, labor shortage here to stay says Columbia economist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia economics expert is predicting South Carolina is well positioned to handle a potential recession. Joseph C. Von Nessen is a research economist in the Division of Research at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. Von Nessen is an expert in regional economics and economic forecasting. He spoke with WIS to discuss the latest state economic data.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) – The Oregon Geographic Names Board met last week to consider proposals to re-name several geographic features in several Oregon counties. The board agreed that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed. Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain...
OREGON STATE
WIS-TV

Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man has set a new state record for a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a $20 million payday. According to the California Lottery, Chad Fry recently used money from a side construction job to purchase the Set For Life Millionaire Edition scratcher ticket for $30 at a market in Auburn, California.
AUBURN, CA

