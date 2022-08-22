ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case.

Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison on charges of burglary, domestic violence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Bryant Youngblood, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The vehicle was ordered forfeited.

Darian Oliphant, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for attempted felonious assault.

Zavion Young, 21, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

Robert Brown, 74, of Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for gross sexual imposition. He was labeled a Tier I sex offender.

Helena Kuettner, 39, of Chicago, was sentenced to five years on probation and six days in the county jail for vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was fined $500.

Martrice Thomas, 45, of Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for trespassing in a habitation.

Deangelo Daniel, 27, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

